Outgoing ambassador Eitan Na’eh: Israel and Bahrain defied the odds

One sunny afternoon, Israeli Ambassador to Bahrain Eitan Na’eh found himself on a tiny, sandy island about 40 minutes from Manama, surrounded by the calm waters of the Gulf. He was there with his son and a few local friends, sharing food, drinks and music. Then it struck him: Look where I am, he thought. Look how much has changed in just a few years.

Without the Abraham Accords — signed with Bahrain on September 15, 2020, on the White House lawn — an Israeli diplomat would never have been here, in the heart of the Gulf, building friendships once thought impossible.

On Monday, Na’eh will return to Israel after four years in Bahrain and another eight months as interim ambassador to the United Arab Emirates . He served during the COVID-19 pandemic and through nearly two years of war. He said this week that, despite the conflict, “we have stood the worst test to the relationship, we maintained our relationship, we maintained a high level of dialogue.”

Earlier this month, Na’eh held a farewell meeting with Bahrain’s Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. It was the royal court’s first such meeting since October 7, 2023 , to be positively publicized in the local press.

“They actually put it out to the public eye, so I think we should see this very positively,” Na’eh said. “The Bahrainis are not shy about their relationship with us.” Na’eh acknowledged that the Bahraini leadership is, of course, concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza. As members of the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council, they face significant public pressure.

“They tell us what they think,” he said, “but on the other hand, they listen with respect to the Israeli perspective.” He described his “best achievement” as “our ability to maintain the dialogue from the highest levels in Jerusalem to the same levels here.”

Na’eh also recalled how, in November 2023, at the Manama Dialogue — an annual global security and geopolitical conference — the crown prince stood up at the gala dinner, condemned Hamas , and called for the release of hostages. He was the first Arab leader to do so, which Na’eh called “courageous.” Ever since, Al Khalifa has continued to call for the hostages’ return, even amid the challenges in Gaza.

“The hostages are always mentioned,” Na’eh emphasized. Reflecting on his tenure, Na’eh said, “We are putting a very exciting period behind us. I think it has been a privilege to be part of the implementation of the historic Abraham Accords… Over the past four years, we have created hundreds of contacts, run several events and hosted high-level visits.”

“This could not have happened without the Abraham Accords,” Na’eh said. “I hope the accords will be expanded to more countries at the right time, but a lot has already been achieved.” Trade has also grown dramatically.

In 2023, Israel exported $5.65 million to Bahrain. Over the past five years, exports from Israel to Bahrain have risen at an annualized rate of 2,140%, from $0 in 2018 to $5.65 million in 2023. That same year, Bahrain exported $16.5 million to Israel. Over five years, exports from Bahrain to Israel increased at an annualized rate of 2,680%, from $0 in 2018 to $16.5 million in 2023.

A report released in September 2024 by the Abraham Accords Peace Institute showed that trade between Israel and Bahrain reached $16.8 million in June 2024 — a 740% increase from June 2023. In the first six months of 2024, bilateral trade totaled $70.5 million, an 879% increase over the same period in 2023, despite the war in Gaza.

“Because of the war, we were busy fighting on eight fronts and focused on what was more urgent,” Na’eh said, noting that growth could have been even greater. “Business is still on the table and we will get back to it.”

He added, “I hope the hostages will return, Hamas will leave Gaza, our conditions will be met, so that the potential of the Israel-Bahrain relationship will also move forward.” For Na’eh, it is only a matter of time. Relationships require patience and inevitably experience ups and downs.

“I think the message we try to bring over here is that peace works both ways for the benefit of both people,” Na’eh said. “Peace is not a piece of paper. Peace is a way to security and economic prosperity.” While he is confident Washington can advance other accords, Na’eh said that, over the past four years, he has learned that, once signed, it is up to the countries themselves to build and sustain the relationship.

His professional highlights included welcoming Israeli leaders to Bahrain and hearing “Hatikvah,” Israel’s national anthem, played at the royal palace.

“I am leaving behind not just whatever we have done here diplomatically and whatever we have been able to achieve or not yet achieve, but also a lot of friends — people that touched us and people hopefully we touched, and who are really a part of us,” Na’eh concluded. Ambassador Sammy Ravel will succeed Na’eh.