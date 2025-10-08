IDF forces foil attack in Gaza City, several terrorists killed amid ceasefire talks in Egypt

As ceasefire negotiations continued in Egypt on Wednesday, the IDF said its forces killed several terrorists attempting to attack troops in Gaza City. The incident occurred as Israel transitions from offensive to defensive operations during ongoing talks aimed at securing a hostage deal and ending the war.

According to a military statement, Golani Brigade forces operating in the Gaza City area spotted several armed terrorists preparing to target Israeli soldiers. With support from the Israeli Air Force, the troops launched a strike that killed a number of the attackers. The IDF reported no casualties among its soldiers and said searches for additional suspects were ongoing.

2 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza City ( Photo: IDF )

“IDF troops under the Southern Command continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Israel Katz visited IDF troops in Gaza City’s al-Sabra neighborhood. He was joined by Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, 36th Division Commander Brig. Gen. Moran Omer, Golani Brigade Commander and the commander of the 7th Armored Brigade.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz in Gaza City ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Katz received an operational briefing on the situation in Gaza and praised the troops for their “powerful action,” which he said created the conditions necessary for advancing negotiations aimed at securing the release of all hostages and achieving the objectives of the war.