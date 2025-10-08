IDF forces foil attack in Gaza City, several terrorists killed amid ceasefire talks in Egypt

As ceasefire talks continue, Golani Brigade troops with air support thwart attack; searches ongoing, no Israeli casualties; Defense Minister Katz: Use any force needed to protect soldiers—without limitation or hesitation

Yoav Zitun|
As ceasefire negotiations continued in Egypt on Wednesday, the IDF said its forces killed several terrorists attempting to attack troops in Gaza City. The incident occurred as Israel transitions from offensive to defensive operations during ongoing talks aimed at securing a hostage deal and ending the war.
According to a military statement, Golani Brigade forces operating in the Gaza City area spotted several armed terrorists preparing to target Israeli soldiers. With support from the Israeli Air Force, the troops launched a strike that killed a number of the attackers. The IDF reported no casualties among its soldiers and said searches for additional suspects were ongoing.
2 View gallery
פעילות כוחות אוגדה 36 בעיר עזהפעילות כוחות אוגדה 36 בעיר עזה
IDF forces operating in Gaza City
(Photo: IDF)
“IDF troops under the Southern Command continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians,” the statement said.
Earlier in the day, Defense Minister Israel Katz visited IDF troops in Gaza City’s al-Sabra neighborhood. He was joined by Southern Command head Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, 36th Division Commander Brig. Gen. Moran Omer, Golani Brigade Commander and the commander of the 7th Armored Brigade.
2 View gallery
שר הביטחון ישראל כ"ץ מבקר את לוחמי צה"ל בשכונת א-סברה בעיר עזהשר הביטחון ישראל כ"ץ מבקר את לוחמי צה"ל בשכונת א-סברה בעיר עזה
Defense Minister Israel Katz in Gaza City
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
Katz received an operational briefing on the situation in Gaza and praised the troops for their “powerful action,” which he said created the conditions necessary for advancing negotiations aimed at securing the release of all hostages and achieving the objectives of the war.
“The decision to take control of Gaza City and carry out a powerful maneuver has brought us closer to ending the war with a victory,” Katz told the soldiers. In a statement from his office, the defense minister instructed the IDF to remain prepared for all scenarios and stressed the importance of protecting Israeli troops, authorizing the use of any necessary force “without limitation or hesitation” to ensure their safety.
