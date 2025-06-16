Fatalities, wounded, destruction in massive Iranian missile strike

At least five people were killed early on Monday in a massive Iranian missile strike on Israel. Two women and one man in their 70s and one more man were killed when a missile hit a residential tower block in Petach Tikva and hours later, police found the body of a man in his 80s in neighboring Bnei Brak that was also hit.
Over 100 people were injured in the strike, including a 10-year-old boy suffering serious injuries in Tel Aviv and a newborn baby who was hurt in Petach Tikva.
Iran fired some 100 missiles in the latest attack, some landing inside the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and in Haifa in the north.
In Tel Aviv, the missiles landed in several locations, including one near the U.S. Embassy compound.
Fire broke out as a result of the missile impact in Tel Aviv. Rescue teams were continuing to search for survivors or people trapped in the rubble.
Teams in Haifa were searching for three people who had not contacted their families.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said "new methods" were used in the latest strike to disrupt Israel's multilayered air defense system.