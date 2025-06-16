850 Iran pounded

Fatalities, wounded, destruction in massive Iranian missile strike

Fourth body found in Petach Tikva after 3 already confirmed dead there and one more body found in neighboring Bnei Brak; emergency teams still looking for suvivors trapped in rubble

Lior El-Hai, Gal Ganot, Lihi Gordon, Shalev Kahlon, Or Hadar, Raanan Ben-Zur, Yoav Zitun |
At least five people were killed early on Monday in a massive Iranian missile strike on Israel. Two women and one man in their 70s and one more man were killed when a missile hit a residential tower block in Petach Tikva and hours later, police found the body of a man in his 80s in neighboring Bnei Brak that was also hit.
Over 100 people were injured in the strike, including a 10-year-old boy suffering serious injuries in Tel Aviv and a newborn baby who was hurt in Petach Tikva.
Days-old-baby hurt in missile strike in Petach Tikvah
(Video: Gal Ganot)
6 View gallery
זירת הפגיעה בפתח תקווהזירת הפגיעה בפתח תקווה
Aftermath of a missiles strike on Petach Tikva, Monday
(Photo: Gil Nechushtan)
6 View gallery
זירת הפגיעה בפתח תקווהזירת הפגיעה בפתח תקווה
(Photo: Gil Nechushtan)
6 View gallery
תינוק בן 6 ימים חולץ מהבניין המקביל לבניין שספג פגיעה ישירה בת״אתינוק בן 6 ימים חולץ מהבניין המקביל לבניין שספג פגיעה ישירה בת״א
Newborn hurt in missile attack on Petach Tikva
(Photo: Gal Ganot)
Iran fired some 100 missiles in the latest attack, some landing inside the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and in Haifa in the north.
In Tel Aviv, the missiles landed in several locations, including one near the U.S. Embassy compound.
Fire broke out as a result of the missile impact in Tel Aviv. Rescue teams were continuing to search for survivors or people trapped in the rubble.
6 View gallery
נפילה בתל אביבנפילה בתל אביב
Aftermath of a missile strike on Tel Aviv, Monday
(Photo: Baz Ratner / AP)
6 View gallery
נפילה בתל אביבנפילה בתל אביב
(Photo: Baz Ratner / AP)
6 View gallery
נפילה בתל אביבנפילה בתל אביב
(Photo: Dana Kope)
Teams in Haifa were searching for three people who had not contacted their families.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said "new methods" were used in the latest strike to disrupt Israel's multilayered air defense system.
""