Israel strikes missile sites in central Iran as civilians told to stay near shelters

Home Front Command issued early Monday updated safety instructions for residents across several regions, including Tel Aviv and the Dan region, Jerusalem, the Shephelah, the Sharon, Judea and Samaria, the Yarkon area, Lachish, the Jordan Valley and Beit She'an, urging them to remain close to protected shelters ahead of an impending attack from Iran.
The IDF added that movement in public areas should be minimized and gatherings avoided. “Upon hearing a warning siren, enter a protected space immediately and remain there until an official update is issued,” the statement said.
Shortly after the alert, the military announced that the Israeli Air Force was actively striking surface-to-surface missile sites in central Iran, in what appears to be a preemptive operation.