IDF: ‘Prepared for additional missile fire; Iran made a serious mistake’

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir was approving plans for continued action Sunday night after Iran launched missiles toward Israel, with the military saying Tehran had made “a serious mistake.”

“We are prepared for the possibility of additional fire toward us,” the IDF said.

Iranian missiles launched at Israel

Iran launched several missiles toward Israel around 10 p.m., following Israel’s strike earlier Sunday on Hezbollah targets in Beirut’s Dahieh district and threats from Tehran that it would respond.

Sirens sounded across large parts of northern Israel, including Haifa. The IDF said all missiles launched from Iran so far had been intercepted.

After a situational assessment, Home Front Command said the public was permitted to leave protected spaces, but stressed that civilians across Israel should continue staying close to protected areas.

Earlier in the evening, the IDF said it had identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory and that defensive systems were operating to intercept the threat. Home Front Command also sent advance warnings directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas.

The military said the public should act responsibly and follow Home Front Command instructions, which it said save lives. Upon receiving an alert, civilians were instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.

Before the missile launches, the IDF said that after a situational assessment, security forces were preparing for possible fire toward Israel in the coming hours.

“The IDF has reinforced its defensive systems and is in readiness and high alert for a range of scenarios, both defensive and offensive,” the military said. “IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and IDF commanders are currently holding situational assessments and closely monitoring developments.”

Home Front Command also tightened restrictions nationwide. Schools across Israel will be closed Monday, public gatherings will be limited and beaches will be closed to the public.

Under the updated policy, Israel has moved to limited activity nationwide. Educational activities are prohibited. Gatherings are permitted with up to 200 people outdoors and up to 500 people indoors, provided participants can reach a standard protected space in time during an alert.