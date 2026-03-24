Some 30 rockets fired at northern Israel from Lebanon; no injuries reported

About 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward the north on Tuesday morning in two barrages that triggered sirens across coastal communities, including the Krayot, Acre and Nahariya.
Around 20 rockets were launched in the first barrage toward the Krayot and Acre, followed by about 10 more aimed at Nahariya and nearby areas.
Sirens sounded without prior warning in several locations, including in Acre during municipal election activities.
Air defenses intercepted rockets over the Haifa area, with interceptions visible in the sky.
Magen David Adom Director-General Eli Bin said no injuries were reported despite the back-to-back barrages.
Sirens later sounded in Nahariya and surrounding communities as the second wave of rockets was fired.