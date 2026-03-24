Iran war 2 850

Iran launches sixth barrage since midnight; Tel Aviv hit with heavy damage, 6 injured

Six lightly wounded as Iran’s sixth overnight barrage hits central Israel, damaging buildings and vehicles in Tel Aviv amid widespread sirens and explosions

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Iran launched a sixth barrage of missiles overnight, striking central Israel and causing light injuries and significant damage in Tel Aviv, according to emergency services.
Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said at least six people were lightly wounded across four impact sites in the city. Footage from the scene showed heavy damage to a building and multiple vehicles, with thick smoke rising over parts of Tel Aviv.
4 View gallery
תל אביב תל אביב
Fire and extensive damage at the impact site in Tel Aviv
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תל אביב תל אביב
Tel Aviv
(Photo: Yizhar Buchman)
Impact site in Tel Aviv
(Video: Yizhar Buchman, Section 27a of the Copyright Law)
Earlier, loud explosions were heard across the greater Tel Aviv area following the latest round of launches, with initial reports indicating missile impacts at multiple locations. Emergency teams were dispatched to at least two sites to search for casualties.
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תל אביב תל אביב
Tel Aviv
(Photo: MDA)
4 View gallery
תל אביב תל אביב
(Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue)
Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel, including the Dan region, the Shfela, the Sharon and parts of the West Bank, after launches were detected toward the area.
The overnight barrage was part of a continuing series of Iranian missile attacks since midnight, targeting multiple regions across the country.
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