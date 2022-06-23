Zelensky says Israel still not supporting Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the Israeli government is still not offering his country sufficient support after the Russian invasion of his country.

"We will in future have to look into each others' eyes," he said but added that the support of Israeli people was noted and appreciated.

Zelensky spoke on Thursday via Zoom to an audience at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, his second speech to I sraelis after his address to Knesset members in March.

"On Friday we will mark four months since the Russians invaded Ukraine and Moscow declared war against Kyiv," Zelensky said.

"I think you have all witnessed what a tragedy it is, but nevertheless I'm sure we will prevail and win," the Ukrainian president said.

In his speech, Zelensky called Russia a "terror state", and said it continues its indiscriminate shelling of both military and civilans.

"They attack and destroy our cities, and they burn everything in their path," Zelensky said. "Some 2000 educational institutions have already destroyed in Ukraine. What kind of country intentionally bombards kindergartens ?" he asked.

The Ukraine president said there was virtually nothing left of Mariupol after the heavy Russian artillery bombardments. "Four months ago, half of million people lived in the city. Now, only a few tens of thousands are left. The Russians shoot people all across Ukraine, they torture them, and they rape minors - boys and girls," he said.

"The Ukrainian people are grateful to the Israeli people for waving our national flag on the streets, and we appreciate the gesture very much. We thank the Israeli people, but we also ask for the support of your government," Zelensky said.

"Luxembourg, with a population of some 600,000 people, provided us defensive aid equal to 15% of their defense budget. But what about Israel? We understand this is not an easy situation but we would like to see greater support."

He also said he expects Israel to join the sanctions imposed by the West. "Unfortunately, we haven't seen Israel joining yet," he said.

Meanwhile, Israel r eopened its embassy in Kyiv earlier, for a few days in order to provide consular services.