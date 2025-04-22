U.S. moves to cut medical research funding for universities supporting BDS

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), the world's largest public funder of medical and biological research, released a draft policy early Tuesday that would bar universities from receiving grants if they participate in boycotts of Israeli companies or operate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

The NIH awards about 60,000 research grants annually to around 3,000 universities and hospitals. Over 80% of its $48 billion annual budget goes toward funding these grants.

Under the new draft guidelines, institutions seeking funding would have to certify that they do not support boycotts of Israel or companies operating there and do not run DEI or DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility) initiatives on campus. Those found in violation could lose their funding and be forced to repay grants already awarded.

The policy would apply to both new and renewed grants. It aligns the NIH with a broader policy shift issued last week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, though it has not yet been formally implemented at the NIH.

Anti-Israel campaigns defined as boycotts

The term “universities that participate in boycotts of Israel” is broadly defined. Few U.S. institutions formally declare support for such boycotts but the administration is targeting a wide range of activity it interprets as supportive of the BDS movement or similar initiatives.

For example, institutions where faculty members or professional associations support BDS may fall under this classification. So might campuses that avoid partnerships with Israeli universities or divest from companies linked to Israeli operations.

Even actions taken by student governments or internal committees could trigger disqualification, as indirect connections may be deemed sufficient under the new policy.

According to U.S. President Donald Trump ’s administration, the mere presence of anti-Israel campaigns on campus — or a university administration's failure to clearly denounce them — may be seen as active participation in boycott initiatives.

The move is part of a broader strategy by the Trump administration to use research funding as leverage against universities it accuses of failing to address antisemitism or promoting progressive agendas.

Last week, the NIH froze all research grants to Columbia University. This week, Harvard, Cornell, Northwestern, Brown and Weill Cornell Medical College were added to the list, with orders to immediately block funding to affiliated researchers.

While the administration cited inadequate responses to campus antisemitism , the affected universities reportedly received no official explanation for the freezes. NIH officials were instructed not to communicate with these institutions about the matter.

Harvard responded publicly in a letter to Trump, saying it “will not surrender its independence or bow to political pressure.” The university's president, Prof. Alan Garber, drew support from institutions like MIT, Stanford and Princeton, which warned of threats to academic freedom.

The Trump administration was reportedly so angered by Harvard’s stance that it is now considering freezing an additional $1 billion earmarked for its public health research.

Funding freeze could shut labs, endanger animals

With the added $1 billion under review, the total funding freeze for Harvard could exceed $3.2 billion. The administration has also threatened to halt up to $9 billion more in grants, mainly designated for hospital-based medical research in Boston.

Dr. Sarah Fortune, a tuberculosis researcher who heads one of the world’s top lab networks on the disease, warned that the loss of funding could force her lab to close and lead to the euthanization of monkeys used in experiments.

Other researchers reported receiving immediate cease orders for ongoing work, including joint projects with NASA on radiation and space exposure.

At Northwestern University, over 100 projects were suspended, including research in medical technology, robotics and Parkinson’s disease. Cornell reported more than 90 suspended projects, most focused on cancer, infectious diseases and military readiness projects.

Some researchers warned the sweeping cuts could severely damage the U.S. research ecosystem, including programs funded by national defense, space and public health agencies. Others expressed concern that the policy would have a chilling effect, deterring scientists from pursuing “sensitive” topics.

If adopted, the NIH’s new policy would mark a major departure from its longstanding practice of avoiding interference in institutional policy as long as it met legal requirements. Former NIH officials say the move exceeds the agency’s legal mandate and “undermines the principle of independent scientific support.”

The policy has also sparked concern in the U.S. Jewish community. Some worry that using Israel as a wedge issue could backfire, harming rather than helping Jewish students and faculty. Critics argue that linking support for Israel to medical research funding risks reinforcing the association between Judaism and far-right politics, potentially fueling antisemitism among moderates.

Others warned it could alienate liberal Jews who don’t identify with the administration’s political agenda. The Trump administration, however, views the measures as necessary to counter what it calls “anti-Israel bias and a system that prioritizes identity politics over scientific excellence.”