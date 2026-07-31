Trump proposes Gaza roadmap: Hamas to disarm, Israel to withdraw

The Board of Peace for Gaza on Friday unveiled the "Roadmap" for implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's peace plan , outlining a gradual, time-bound and internationally monitored process for disarming terrorist organizations and militias and completing a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque )

According to the document, within 14 days of approval by both sides, a detailed implementation timetable would be launched, culminating in the transfer of all civilian and security responsibilities to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).

The plan is built around the principle of "One Authority, One Law, One Weapon." Hamas and the Palestinian factions would be required to relinquish governing authority, while heavy weapons and tunnels would be decommissioned and placed exclusively under the authority of the NCAG.

The document indicates that completion of the disarmament process and enforcement measures would be tied to a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, under the supervision of an International Verification Committee and with the deployment of an International Stabilization Force.

The full text of the agreement

1. All parties reaffirm their commitment to President Trump's Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza, which, together with UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025), constitutes the agreed international framework for implementing this process. The parties aim to end the cycle of destruction, secure the complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, restore normal life, enable Palestinian governance, reconstruction, security, recovery and economic development, rehabilitate damaged sectors, and facilitate a credible political process leading to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

2. Israel shall fully complete, without delay, all remaining commitments under the Sharm Sheikh Protocol, particularly the cessation of military operations as detailed in Annex 1. Hamas and the Palestinian factions shall complete the cessation of all military operations in accordance with the Sharm Sheikh Protocol and the Peace Plan.

In parallel, the timetable and implementation mechanisms for this Roadmap ("Implementation of Phase 2") shall be prepared within 14 days after all parties approve the Roadmap. This period may be extended by a decision of the International Verification Committee (IVC).

Once the timetable and implementation mechanisms are completed, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) shall enter the Strip and begin assuming its responsibilities.

The IVC, established by the Board of Peace (BoP) and comprising representatives of the guarantors, the BoP and the International Stabilization Force (ISF), shall certify that both parties have fulfilled their commitments under the Roadmap before Phase 2 begins.

3. Progression from one phase to the next shall depend on the verified completion of the commitments of the previous phase. Verification shall be conducted by the IVC, which shall also monitor violations by either party through an enhanced monitoring mechanism.

4. Hamas and the other Palestinian factions agree that all civilian governance and security functions in Gaza shall be transferred to the NCAG in accordance with President Trump's Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza. They further affirm that the NCAG shall operate independently and that the factions shall not interfere in its affairs during the transitional period, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2803 (2025).

Gaza Strip ( Photo: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana )

5. Upon assuming full responsibility in Gaza, the NCAG shall ensure continuity of civilian institutions and public services.

All civil servants shall be treated lawfully, fairly and with dignity. Those whose employment ends or who retire during the transitional period shall receive their legal entitlements under Palestinian law.

With international support, the NCAG shall conduct a comprehensive audit of Gaza's financial and administrative affairs and protect, recover and administer public assets and resources.

The NCAG shall assess legitimate obligations to suppliers, contractors and other parties, up to a maximum of $400 million, and address them.

These measures shall be implemented gradually over three years, according to priorities determined by the NCAG.

Any unresolved financial rights, liabilities or claims shall be addressed later through a broader national process in accordance with Palestinian law.

Security

6. Gaza shall be governed under the principle of "One Authority, One Law, One Weapon." The NCAG shall operate in accordance with Palestinian law, relevant international standards and principles of good governance.

7. Newly trained police personnel shall be integrated into existing police structures. All police personnel shall undergo comprehensive vetting. Those who do not meet the required standards shall be offered alternative civilian roles matching their previous experience or retire under Palestinian law.

No individual shall lose financial rights because of political affiliation.

All police weapons shall be transferred to the authority of the NCAG once it enters Gaza and assumes its responsibilities.

8. A process to decommission and store heavy weapons, military production sites, weapons depots and tunnels shall begin after completion of the remaining commitments under the Sharm Sheikh Protocol, the arrival of the NCAG and the deployment of the ISF.

This process shall be administered by the NCAG according to a gradual, sequential and time-bound implementation timetable to be completed within 14 days after all parties approve the Roadmap, subject to extension by the IVC.

The process shall be linked to Israel's phased withdrawal from areas under its control in Gaza and the decommissioning of armed militias under Article 10.

The IVC shall monitor and verify implementation, with support from the ISF.

Palestinian factions shall participate in the process. No weapons shall be transferred to Israel or to any non-Palestinian party.

Upon completion of Articles 7 through 10, only the NCAG shall possess, store or control weapons in Gaza.

Implementation of the Roadmap, including its provisions on weapons, is intended to create conditions for a credible path toward Palestinian self-determination and statehood.

9. Personal weapons in Gaza shall be regulated under Palestinian law.

As the transitional authority, the NCAG shall be solely responsible for registering weapons, issuing and revoking licenses, enforcing the law, and supporting reintegration through social programs.

All factions, clans and other components of Palestinian society in Gaza shall cooperate with the NCAG.

10. Weapons held by militias shall be decommissioned and stored under NCAG authority according to an agreed timetable.

Members of these militias shall not be integrated into the security or police services.

The IVC shall certify implementation.

11. A Social Peace Agreement shall be signed in accordance with Palestinian law and norms.

It shall include commitments to immediately end internal violence and refrain from reprisals, shows of force, military parades and armed demonstrations.

International Stabilization Force (ISF) and Israeli Withdrawal

12. A temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) shall be deployed in the Gaza Strip to separate Israeli forces from areas controlled by the NCAG.

The ISF shall not perform police duties or missions involving Palestinian society.

Its responsibilities shall include monitoring compliance with the ceasefire, training Palestinian police, securing humanitarian aid and essential supplies entering Gaza, and supporting the NCAG, upon request, in other non-policing missions.

13. Israeli forces shall complete a phased withdrawal from the Gaza Strip according to an agreed timetable, consistent with Article 8 and President Trump's Comprehensive Peace Plan, which includes a commitment not to force anyone to leave the Strip.

14. The NCAG shall be responsible for handling internal security incidents.

Reconstruction