Wartime public diplomacy star Eylon Levy is now on 'an independent path'

English-language government spokesperson Eylon Levy officially announced the end of his tenure on Sunday. Levy was suspended about three weeks ago after he tweeted against British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. The tweet sparked sharp criticism from Britain, which demanded clarification on whether Levy's comments represented the official stance of the Israeli government.
"After over 400 media interviews, briefings and press conferences as an official spokesperson on behalf of the Israeli government since October 7, the time has come to set out on an independent path in advocacy with the team that helped me since the outbreak of war. We do not have the privilege of neglecting the battlefield. I will continue to fight for our good name, whether as an official spokesperson or not," Levy wrote on the X social media platform.
The tweet against Cameron is not the only incident that led to his dismissal. During his tenure, Levy was involved in a series of clashes with the government. He was caught spreading false information concerning the discovery of a severed body part which damaged Israel's credibility. Recently, Levy auditioned for the reality show "Dancing with the Stars" but was not selected to participate in the program. According to reports, the tweet against Cameron was a critical issue after the additional missteps. Since then, there have been new additions to the national advocacy team such as Avi Hyman.
"There is no doubt that Elon Levy was an articulate spokesperson with fluent English, but there was a serious problem with the fact that he was not diplomatic enough and could not remain as spokesperson for the Government of Israel when his behavior made him commit mistake after mistake," senior officials said. Recently, Sara Netanyahu reportedly demanded Levy's dismissal from his job, since he shared posts against the government during the judicial overhaul.