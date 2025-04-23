Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood, seizes assets over security concerns

Jordan announced Wednesday it is banning the Muslim Brotherhood, the kingdom’s largest opposition group, in a sweeping crackdown following the discovery of an alleged underground network manufacturing missiles and drones inside the country.
Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya said in a statement that members of the Brotherhood were involved in activities that threatened national stability. He cited the recent discovery of explosive materials and short-range rockets, calling them “unacceptable to any sovereign state.”
Effective immediately, Jordan will enforce legal measures against the Brotherhood, declaring the movement an illegal organization, seizing its assets, and shutting down its offices. Al-Faraya warned that membership in the group is now prohibited and promoting its ideology may lead to prosecution.
Government sources told Reuters that police had already begun carrying out the order and had confiscated Brotherhood property.
The decision comes a week after Jordan announced the arrest of 16 individuals suspected of producing missiles and possessing explosives. Authorities said the suspects were trained and financed by foreign sources and aimed to destabilize the country. At least some of those detained were said to be affiliated with the Brotherhood and Hamas.
The Brotherhood has operated legally in Jordan for decades and maintains widespread popular support, particularly in urban areas. The group holds offices across the country and has historically played a prominent political role.
According to a report by the Saudi newspaper Elaph, which operates out of London, Israel provided Jordan with intelligence about the militant network following years of surveillance. Israeli security services reportedly shared documents and evidence with Jordanian officials, leading to several arrests. Other suspects are believed to have fled to East Asia.
Israeli defense officials have repeatedly warned that Iran has increased weapons smuggling through Jordan and is attempting to establish a presence in the kingdom. They also say terror-enabling resources—such as cash—are being funneled through Jordan to armed groups in the West Bank.
The Brotherhood and affiliated groups have previously been accused of supporting anti-government protests in Jordan, which is home to a large Palestinian population.