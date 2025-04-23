Jordan bans Muslim Brotherhood, seizes assets over security concerns

Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya said in a statement that members of the Brotherhood were involved in activities that threatened national stability. He cited the recent discovery of explosive materials and short-range rockets, calling them “unacceptable to any sovereign state.”

Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya said in a statement that members of the Brotherhood were involved in activities that threatened national stability. He cited the recent discovery of explosive materials and short-range rockets, calling them “unacceptable to any sovereign state.”

Effective immediately, Jordan will enforce legal measures against the Brotherhood, declaring the movement an illegal organization, seizing its assets, and shutting down its offices. Al-Faraya warned that membership in the group is now prohibited and promoting its ideology may lead to prosecution.

