Ahead of UN visit, Mamdani calls Netanyahu ‘war criminal’ but admits NYC cannot arrest him

Days before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the UN General Assembly in New York , Mayor Zohran Mamdani renewed his attack on the Israeli leader, calling him a “war criminal” while acknowledging that City Hall has no legal authority to carry out the arrest he once promised during his campaign.

“When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, I have described him as I believe him to be, a war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people,” Mamdani told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday. Israel rejects accusations that its conduct in Gaza amounts to genocide.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: CNN, Amir Levy/Getty Images )

The remarks put Mamdani’s long-running dispute with Netanyahu back in focus as the Israeli prime minister prepares to speak at the UN on Thursday. Mamdani has repeatedly backed the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Netanyahu, but has retreated from his campaign pledge to have the NYPD arrest him if he entered New York.

During the mayoral race, Mamdani said New York should enforce ICC warrants against Netanyahu and other figures wanted by the court. After taking office, however, his administration reviewed the city’s options and concluded that New York lacks the independent legal authority to execute the warrant.

Mamdani has not backed away from his support for the ICC itself. In the CNN interview, he said the warrant against Netanyahu “should be honored,” framing the issue as one of political accountability.

“I do believe that that is something that should be honored, because what we want to see, and we’ve been talking about this today, is a faith in our politics, a faith in accountability,” he said.

Mamdani said he had also discussed the importance of the rule of law with Jan van Zanen, the mayor of The Hague, where the ICC is based. “If the International Criminal Court deems someone worthy of an arrest because of a violation of those laws, then who are we to say that anyone should be above that?” he told CNN. “And I think very clearly that everyone should be held accountable to it.”

The ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant in 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to the Gaza war. Israel denies the allegations and rejects the court’s jurisdiction. Mamdani has called on the U.S. federal government to enforce the warrant after conceding that his own administration cannot do so.