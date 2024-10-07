Explosion heard near Israeli embassy in Copenhagen

An explosion was heard overnight some 500 meters from the Israeli embassy in Denmark, Copenhagen police said Monday, five days after an attack on the diplomatic building.

"We are of course looking into whether there could be a link to the incident at the Israeli embassy," Copenhagen police inspector Trine Møller told reporters.

"There is no indication that this is the case," she added, however, specifying that the explosion was probably caused by gunfire.

Danish police and forensic technicians examine site of explosion at a residential building next to the Israeli embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 7

Local press footage shows traces of the explosion in front of a residential building some 500 meters as the crow flies from the Israeli embassy.

On the night of October 1-2, explosions occurred very close to the same embassy, ​​probably caused by grenades thrown, in the context of tensions in the Middle East.

According to the prosecution, two young Swedes, aged 16 and 19, are suspected of having transported five grenades and throwing two that landed on a terrace about a hundred meters from the diplomatic building.

They were placed in custody by a judge on Thursday for 27 days. Two days later, the police indicated that the charges against them had been extended to offenses under the legislation on terrorism, without giving further details.

In Sweden, the Israeli embassy in Stockholm was targeted by gunfire, which did not cause any injuries, on Tuesday.