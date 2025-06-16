850 Iran pounded

Satellite images reveal damage to Iran’s nuclear, missile sites after Israeli strikes

Israeli jets reportedly hit heavily fortified Fordow nuclear site; Israeli source says underground Natanz facility may have collapsed; satellite images show apparent damage to nuclear and missile bases across Iran

Lior Ben Ari, Yoav Zitun|
New satellite images released Monday showed damage to several of Iran’s nuclear facilities, including Natanz, which was struck by Israel repeatedly in recent days.
Iranian media also reported that Israel struck the heavily fortified Fordow uranium enrichment facility overnight, prompting air defense systems to activate in nearby Qom.
5 View gallery
צילום לוויין 15 ביוני של השריפות ב מפעל ייצור אלקטרוניקה ב שיראז בתקיפה של חיל האוויר ב מבצע עם כלביא של ישראל נגד איראןצילום לוויין 15 ביוני של השריפות ב מפעל ייצור אלקטרוניקה ב שיראז בתקיפה של חיל האוויר ב מבצע עם כלביא של ישראל נגד איראן
An electronics factory in Shiraz
(Photo: © 2025 PLANET LABS PBC)
5 View gallery
צילום לוויין 15 ביוני של הנזק ל מתקן טילים ב ביד קנה בתקיפה של חיל האוויר ב מבצע עם כלביא של ישראל נגד איראןצילום לוויין 15 ביוני של הנזק ל מתקן טילים ב ביד קנה בתקיפה של חיל האוויר ב מבצע עם כלביא של ישראל נגד איראן
A missile production site in Iran after an Israeli strike
(Photo: © 2025 PLANET LABS PBC)
5 View gallery
צילום לוויין 15 ביוני של השריפות ב מתקני טילים ב שיראז בתקיפה של חיל האוויר ב מבצע עם כלביא של ישראל נגד איראןצילום לוויין 15 ביוני של השריפות ב מתקני טילים ב שיראז בתקיפה של חיל האוויר ב מבצע עם כלביא של ישראל נגד איראן
Ballistic missile production site in Shiraz, Iran after an Israeli strike
(Photo: © 2025 PLANET LABS PBC)
The Fordow facility, a centerpiece of Iran’s nuclear program, is considered one of the most difficult targets for Israel to neutralize due to its location inside a mountain and the multiple layers of reinforced concrete protecting it. The Wall Street Journal described Fordow as “Israel’s greatest challenge” in its military campaign against Iran and noted that U.S. involvement would likely be required to destroy it fully.
According to the Journal, the United States possesses the Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP)—a bunker-busting bomb weighing more than 12 tons and capable of reaching depths of nearly 60 meters (almost 200 feet).
5 View gallery
צילום לוויין 15 ביוני של הנזק ל מתקני טילים ב כרמאנשאה בתקיפה של חיל האוויר ב מבצע עם כלביא של ישראל נגד איראןצילום לוויין 15 ביוני של הנזק ל מתקני טילים ב כרמאנשאה בתקיפה של חיל האוויר ב מבצע עם כלביא של ישראל נגד איראן
Ballistic missile production plant in Kermanshah hit in an IDF strike
(Photo: © 2025 PLANET LABS PBC)
5 View gallery
Before and after satellite images of the Natanz nuclear facility Before and after satellite images of the Natanz nuclear facility
Before and after satellite images of the Natanz nuclear facility
(Photo: © 2025 PLANET LABS PBC)
However, U.S. military assessments have concluded that at least two MOPs dropped in quick succession would be needed to destroy Iran’s deepest underground nuclear facilities.
The Journal also cited an Israeli official who said there were signs that the underground sections of the Natanz facility had collapsed following an Israeli strike, though further analysis was necessary to confirm the extent of the damage.
