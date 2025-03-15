Washington admits Hamas talks backfired—now a secret deadline looms

Hamas has refused to budge on its latest offer to release only one live hostage, Israeli American citizen Edan Alexander , along with the remains of four other captives with dual citizenship, while the U.S. has issued an unspecified deadline, warning of consequences if the group does not agree to a broader deal.

Israel, meanwhile, is awaiting Hamas’ response to a renewed proposal calling for the release of 11 live hostages and 16 bodies, in exchange for a 40-day cease-fire extension through Ramadan and Passover.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened an emergency meeting Saturday evening to discuss the stalled negotiations, receiving a briefing from the delegation that returned from Doha. The discussion will also include possible military responses, ranging from targeted operations to a broader offensive, should talks collapse entirely.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff rejected Hamas’ latest offer, saying that while the group projects “flexibility” publicly, it continues to demand terms that require a permanent cease-fire, which Washington considers “impractical.”

Witkoff had presented Hamas with a bridging proposal on Wednesday in Qatar, aiming to extend the cease-fire to allow further negotiations for a long-term truce. "Under the proposed framework, Hamas would release live hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, following previous exchange formulas. The initial cease-fire extension would enable expanded humanitarian aid, while the U.S. would work toward a broader resolution," the statement said.

Witkoff also delivered a stark warning to Hamas, imposing a deadline without revealing the exact timeframe. "Hamas is making a very bad bet that time is on its side. It is not. Hamas is well aware of the deadline, and should know that we will respond accordingly if that deadline passes," he cautioned.

His warning aligns with President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to allow Israel to resume full-scale military operations if negotiations fail. However, Witkoff has reportedly urged Israel to hold off on military action as long as talks continue, indicating that the deadline is likely a matter of days rather than weeks.

U.S. officials now appear to be more aligned with Netanyahu's position, recognizing that previous direct negotiations between Hamas and Trump's special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler , may have inadvertently backfired.

Washington officials reportedly acknowledge that Boehler’s efforts created an impression within Hamas that gaps existed between U.S. and Israeli positions—an assumption the terror group sought to exploit. The realization has led to a shift in Washington’s approach, with officials admitting they acted contrary to their own strategic interests, engaging in talks that even the Biden administration had avoided.

Boehler’s discussions with Hamas had focused on securing the release of Edan Alexander and four deceased hostages with American citizenship . Hamas’ latest proposal largely reiterates those terms, despite the fact that the framework was no longer being considered.

Earlier this week, Boehler was removed from his role , with the White House citing a conflict of interest related to his business dealings—though the timing of his departure suggests broader dissatisfaction with his efforts.

With a Hamas delegation currently in Cairo, Israel has put forward a renewed proposal via mediators, calling for the release of 11 live hostages and 16 fallen captives, alongside a cease-fire extension of approximately 40 days, lasting through the end of Passover.

While officially presented as a mediator-led initiative, the proposal was largely formulated by Witkoff and closely resembles his original framework: an initial release of half of the remaining live hostages and bodies, a cease-fire extension and the release of the second half contingent on an agreement for a permanent truce.

The decision to revert to this broader framework is likely a response to Hamas’ rejection of more limited deals. However, Hamas previously dismissed this proposal and later pushed for a significantly reduced exchange—seeking the release of only about five live hostages—raising doubts about whether the group will accept the renewed terms. Hamas reportedly views the proposed 40-day cease-fire extension as a joint Israeli-American maneuver to buy time and has insisted on clear U.S. guarantees for an eventual end to the war.

Amid the deadlock, growing frustration is emerging among hostage families, who have criticized the mediators' proposal as a “salami slicing tactic,” in which hostages are released in small groups rather than all at once. They continue to demand a deal that secures the return of all hostages in a single exchange.

With negotiations at a standstill, concerns are mounting that military action may be the only remaining option. This issue is set to be a central focus in Netanyahu’s security meeting, which will include ministers Israel Katz, Gideon Sa’ar, Bezalel Smotrich, Ron Dermer and Shas leader Aryeh Deri, alongside top security officials, including Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.

Discussions are expected to explore various military responses, from a phased return to combat and pinpoint operations to a large-scale ground maneuver, should Hamas continue to reject negotiated solutions.