Israel strikes labs linked to Iran's nuclear program near Tehran

The Israeli Air Force struck laboratories linked to Iran’s nuclear program overnight Tuesday in the Tehran area, targeting facilities that had previously been attacked earlier during last June's 12-day war.

Meanwhile, new satellite imagery released by the company Vantor also showed damage from Israeli strikes at an air defense base southeast of Tehran and at Parchin, one of Iran’s largest, most secretive and sensitive military sites.

The Parchin complex houses heavy military industries , including facilities involved in the production and storage of warheads, engines and other systems used in Iran’s missile and weapons programs.

Separate satellite images from Airbus showed damage at a ballistic missile production site in Shahroud following Israeli strikes.

The damage to Shahroud is extensive



More or less every building in the solid motor production lines was damaged, many destroyed. Several mixing & casting buildings, along with what might be non-destructive testing & premix buildings.



IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin announced the strike on the Shahroud site over the weekend, describing it as a central facility “responsible for producing a significant portion of the missiles fired at the State of Israel and the region.”

“The strike severely damages the ability of the Iranian terror regime to continue producing missiles at this site,” Defrin said.

Satellite company SOAR ATLAS released before-and-after imagery of the Tehran area following strikes on Iran’s oil storage facilities . Footage from Monday shows a large plume of smoke blanketing parts of the city.

U.S. Central Command also released a summary of the first 10 days of the operation, saying that targets struck included headquarters buildings and intelligence facilities belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as air defense systems, ballistic missile and drone production industries, launch sites and vessels and submarines belonging to the Iranian navy.

