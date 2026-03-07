Israel strikes national oil depots in Tehran for first time in war with Iran

The IDF launched strikes Saturday evening on Iran’s national oil facilities in Tehran for the first time since the start of the war, targeting dozens of fuel storage tanks, according to Israeli officials.

The attack was carried out under directives from the political leadership and with IDF support, marking a significant escalation in Israel’s campaign against Iranian regime infrastructure.

According to the report, about 30 oil storage tanks at the national fuel depots in Tehran were targeted in the strike.