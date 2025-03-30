Yarden Bibas in '60 Minutes' interview: 'I am here because of Trump'

Yarden Bibas, a survivor of Hamas captivity, has not spoken publicly since his release but is now leading a campaign to secure the freedom of his friends, David and Ariel Kunio, who, along with 57 other hostages, remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip.
In a promo for an interview set to air early Monday morning on the American news magazine '60 Minutes', broadcast on the CBS network, Bibas appeared alongside fellow survivors Tal Shoham, and Keith and Aviva Siegel. During the promo, he stated: "I am here because of Trump. Only because of him."
When interviewer Lesley Stahl asked Bibas what he would say to President Donald Trump if he could speak to him, he responded, "Please stop, stop this war and help bring all the hostages back."
The interview comes just days after the 30-day (shlosim)memorial for his wife, Shiri, and their children, Kfir and Ariel, who were murdered in captivity. Their bodies were returned to Israel earlier this month as part of the hostage deal that collapsed.