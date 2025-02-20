IDF confirms Bibas children 'brutally murdered' in Hamas captivity; third body - not mother’s

The IDF officially confirmed early Friday the deaths of Ariel Bibas, 4, and Kfir Bibas, 10 months, who were taken hostage by Hamas on October 7, following forensic identification of their remains.
According to the military, forensic experts at the National Center of Forensic Medicine, in coordination with the Israel Police, completed the identification process. The military emphasized that their deaths were established not only through forensic examination but also based on solid intelligence.
The IDF also said that the Bibas family was held by a radical Salafi-jihadist group known as "Lords of the Wilderness", which is not directly affiliated with Hamas but operates in Gaza. Intelligence reports indicate that the group "brutally murdered" Ariel and Kfir in November 2023.
The third body returned by Hamas as part of the latest hostage deal does not belong to Shiri Bibas, their mother, nor any other known hostage. "This is a severe violation of the agreement, which required Hamas to return four fallen hostages," the IDF said. "We demand that Hamas return Shiri Bibas along with all remaining hostages."
Following the confirmation of Ariel and Kfir’s deaths and the revelation that Shiri Bibas was not among the bodies returned, Israel moved quickly to escalate its response. IDF officers, along with Hostage Coordinator Gal Hirsch, arrived at Kfar HaMaccabiah near Tel Aviv overnight to meet with the Bibas family and inform them of the devastating news.
Israel also sent urgent messages to mediators, making it clear that Hamas had violated the agreement and demanding the immediate return of Shiri Bibas.
A senior Israeli official described the situation as deeply shocking. "We don’t know why they did this. This is a major breach of trust. We are demanding Shiri’s return immediately. It is crucial that Saturday’s planned release phase proceeds as scheduled."
The Bibas family was abducted from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas' October 7 attack. Shiri Bibas and her two young sons were kidnapped together, while Yarden Bibas, the father, was taken separately as he attempted to defend them. Yarden was released on February 1, 2025, as part of a hostage deal, but his wife and children remained in captivity.
“The Bibas family is experiencing unimaginable grief,” the IDF said, adding that U.S. officials had been updated overnight on the findings. "There is a clear demand for Hamas to return Shiri Bibas following this violation of the agreement. This message is being conveyed directly to Hamas and will be publicly announced in English and Arabic."
IDF officials said the identification process was conducted thoroughly, involving forensic cross-referencing and repeated examinations by experts.
“Ariel was identified first, followed by Kfir," military officials said. "The certainty of identification was immediate, and we can confirm with absolute certainty that both were brutally murdered in captivity. This conclusion is also supported by intelligence findings."
The military vowed to continue efforts to bring Shiri Bibas and all remaining hostages home, concluding: “We share in the deep grief of the Bibas family and remain fully committed to securing the release of every last hostage.”