Barlev says won't 'lend hand to cover up' prison guard's rape by terror convict

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said on Sunday that he would pursue an investigation into allegations an Israeli female prison guard was raped by a Palestinian terror convict.
"The evidence is shocking," told a crowd at the inauguration of a new police station in northern Israel. "This is a dereliction of duty that cannot repeat itself. These cases happened about four years ago, but every stone must be turned to make sure that these sorts of things are history.
I vow that we will deal with those who hurt women with a very firm hand and with zero tolerance … whether through sexual violence or other kinds of violence. I also urge anyone who has been harassed to not hesitate and turn to her superiors. There won't be a coverup. Whoever lends a hand to a coverup will be dismissed."
The woman, who identified herself by the alias Hila, launched an online crowdfunding campaign last week in which she claimed that the rape had taken place during her military service at the high-security Gilboa Prison in northern Israel.
She accused Mahmoud Atallah — a Palestinian terrorist convicted for the murder of Israelis — of raping her and said he had enjoyed special privileges from prison authorities, who allowed him to roam around freely inside the facility and were quick to fill any of his requests and demands.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said earlier Sunday it was "unthinkable" that an IDF soldier was raped by a convicted terrorist during her military service.
This is the latest in a series of sexual violence accusations leveled at Atallah by former female prison guards.
Gilboa Prison commander Freddy Ben Sheetrit revealed last year that female IDF soldiers were routinely subjected to sexual harassment by Palestinian security prisoners at the facility.
He made the remarks in front of a Prison Service’s (IPS) inquiry into the escape of six inmates from the same prison last September, including Atallah.