Bennett and Eisenkot meet for first time since new Yachad party formed

The two frontrunners in polls within the anti-Netanyahu bloc met for the first time since the creation of the Yachad Party. Former prime minister and party chairman Naftali Bennett met Sunday night with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot.

“During their meeting, they discussed the steps required within the bloc of reform and hope ahead of the dissolution of the Knesset, leading it to victory and establishing a Zionist government based on an alliance of those who serve. The two agreed to continue meeting soon,” according to a joint statement.

The two met at Bennett’s home in Ra’anana, at Bennett’s invitation, after not meeting since Bennett joined forces with current Opposition Leader Yair Lapid. The main goal was to ease tensions that had arisen following that alliance and to strengthen relations, though the meeting ended without any concrete outcome.

3 View gallery Naftali Bennet and Gadi Eisenkot ( Photos: Gil Nehushtan, Amit Shaavi )

Earlier, Eisenkot addressed the Municipal Corporations Association conference in Eilat and said he intends to “advance reform in the judicial system,” without elaborating further.

The former IDF chief of staff also addressed th e state of personal security and said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir should be dismissed immediately.

“Those responsible for this failure should hand in the keys and go home,” Eisenkot said. “The police commissioner bears responsibility. The national security minister bears responsibility. Saying they should be fired is not just a slogan. By the test of results, there has been a complete failure in national security.”

Eisenkot reiterated his position that a state commission of inquiry must be established into the October 7 massacre. “When I entered the position [of chief of staff] in 2015, there was a need to examine the previous decade,” he said. “No stone should be left unturned.”

3 View gallery Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett at the launch of hte Yachad Party ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

Lapid attacked the government’s handling of the Haredi draft issue during his Yesh Atid faction meeting — a party now allied with Bennett’s.

“Lawmakers are facing horrifying data the army submitted yesterday,” Lapid said. “The IDF does not have enough soldiers. They want to extend mandatory service, they want once again to send out hundreds of thousands of reserve duty orders — and still, the IDF does not have enough soldiers. Not in Gaza, not in Lebanon, not on the Syrian border, not in the West Bank.

“Despite this, Netanyahu is summoning Likud lawmakers to his office and telling them: ‘Don’t worry, no one will remember that you supported the law. By the election, they’ll forget.’ I say to those Likud members: They will not forget. We will make sure they do not forget,” Lapid asserted.

At the start of The Democrats faction meeting, party chairman Yair Golan said “the government is trying to accustom the public to a daily blood price. The list of fallen soldiers keeps growing. The Israeli government is conducting a campaign with no purpose and no future, turning IDF soldiers into ducks at Hezbollah’s drone shooting range.”

He added: “Netanyahu, as usual, is incapable of making a decision that serves Israel’s security. I am not sure he is physically and cognitively fit to manage the difficult systems we are facing.”

3 View gallery National Unity chairman Benny Gantz ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Meanwhile, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz said "this issue is bigger than the political arguments of yes-Bibi or no-Bibi. I will give full backing to a powerful and swift move against Iran that puts removing uranium at the top of the priority list.”

On the judicial overhaul laws, Gantz said: “When there was a unity government, there was no attack on the judicial system.”