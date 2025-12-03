Trump says phase two of Gaza ceasefire deal going to 'happen pretty soon'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement is “moving along well” and will “happen pretty soon,” hours after Hamas breached the truce in Rafah and wounded four Israeli soldiers.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump added: “We have peace in the Middle East, people don’t realize it,” saying his peace efforts enjoy “tremendous support” and claiming they have the backing of “59 countries.”
The U.S. president’s comments came after the Israel Defense Forces said terrorists emerged from a tunnel in eastern Rafah and attacked troops from the Golani Brigade who were searching the area for additional underground routes. Soldiers had earlier spotted a suspect near a tunnel entrance and chased him. About 30 minutes later, at least five terrorists burst from the tunnel and opened fire at close range.
According to the IDF, one of the attackers fired an RPG or placed an explosive device on a Namer armored personnel carrier, injuring four soldiers — one seriously and two moderately. A fifth soldier sustained light injuries. Israeli forces killed at least two of the terrorists, while several others escaped back into the tunnel network.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security consultation following what officials described as a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire by Hamas. Israel informed the United States of the incident and of its intention to respond sharply, a security official said, adding that “Israel will not let the Rafah attack pass.”
Later in the evening, the military said Israeli forces, acting on intelligence from Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet, carried out an airstrike that killed a Hamas terrorist in southern Gaza in response to the breach.
Gaza media reported at least four Israeli airstrikes in western Khan Younis, claiming at least six people were killed and several others wounded in an area of tents in al-Mawasi. The IDF said its strikes targeted weapons depots, manufacturing sites, Hamas command-and-control centers and operatives, including commanders.