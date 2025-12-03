Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza following Rafah tunnel ambush

Israeli airstrikes struck western Khan Younis on Wednesday, with Hamas-run authorities reporting at least six people killed and several others wounded in strikes they said hit an area of tents for displaced families in the Mawasi zone. The IDF targeted weapons stockpiles, arms workshops, Hamas command-and-control centers and terrorist operatives, including senior field commanders.

The airstrikes came hours after a serious clash in Rafah in which four Israeli soldiers were wounded — one severely — when at least five terrorists emerged from a tunnel and attacked troops at close range during a search operation.

1 View gallery IDF forces operating in Rafah ( Photo: IDF )

The military said Golani Brigade forces were operating around Rafah’s Jenina neighborhood around 3:15 p.m. to locate and destroy another tunnel shaft where terrorists were believed to be hiding. Troops first spotted a suspect near an underground opening and pursued him. About 30 minutes later, while searching the area, they were ambushed at close range by terrorists emerging from the tunnel system.

One terrorist fired an RPG or planted an explosive device on a Namer armored vehicle, injuring four soldiers — a Golani commando critically, two others moderately, and a fourth lightly. At least two terrorists were killed, while several others escaped back underground.

The IDF said the injured troops were evacuated to a hospital and their families were notified.

Israel: Hamas 'violating the ceasefire'

“The forces remain deployed according to the ceasefire framework and will continue to remove any immediate threat,” the IDF said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Hamas continues to violate the ceasefire and carry out acts of terror against our forces. Israel will not tolerate harm to IDF soldiers and will respond accordingly.”

Military officials estimate only a few dozen weakened, hungry and leaderless terrorists remain trapped in Rafah tunnels. The standoff is expected to last several more weeks until they surrender, attempt escape or initiate further attacks.

Elsewhere in Gaza, dozens to hundreds of terrorists involved in the Oct. 7 massacre remain effectively off-limits under the terms of the ceasefire arrangement, shaped by Qatari and Turkish pressure. As a result, Israeli operations on the Hamas side of the “yellow line” dividing Gaza have been largely defensive rather than offensive.

Israel, under heavy American pressure, is allowing Hamas more time to locate and return the final two bodies of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza — one of which may have been transferred Wednesday, though identification is pending. Returning both is required to complete the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

The larger test will follow: whether a multinational force meant to enforce Hamas’ disarmament actually deploys, even as the terror group uses the lull to rebuild its capabilities and reassert control.