US attacks Iran for second night in a row: 'Foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement'

The U.S. military said it struck Iran again for the second time in two nights , hours after a tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, in the ​worst escalation since the two sides signed an interim peace deal two weeks ago.

Each of the warring sides has accused the other of violating the agreement reached two weeks ago to end ‌the four-month-old conflict.

U.S. Central Command said on Saturday its forces carried out fresh strikes after a Panama-flagged tanker was attacked by an Iranian drone early on Saturday. In Iran, state broadcaster IRIB said early Sunday local time that explosions were heard in Sirik in southern Iran, without providing further details.

Gallery Trump and Khameini ( Photos: Hamed Jafarnejad/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters, Alex Brandon/AP, Stringer/Reuters )

"Iran was given a chance to honor the ceasefire agreement but elected not to," U.S. Central Command said in a statement. It said the strikes were "in direct response to continued Iranian aggression against commercial shipping" and targeted Iranian military surveillance, communications, ​air defense, drone storage and mine-laying facilities.

A U.S. defense official later reported that the strikes on Iranian targets were complete, according to Fox News.

Washington said earlier that it hit Iranian targets overnight. Iran said ​it responded on Saturday by striking targets linked to U.S. forces.

Footage released by CENTCOM of attacks on Iran on Saturday ( Video: Centcom )

Saturday's attack on a tanker in the strait followed another on a cargo ship on Thursday that triggered the ⁠latest escalation. Iran has made a fresh bid to assert control over the world's most important energy shipping route, which has begun to reopen after months of disruption.

Britain's UKMTO maritime security agency said the tanker hit on ​Saturday - the {Panamanian-flagged tanker M/T Kiku hit as it sailed near the Strait of Hormuz - had sustained damage to its bridge, with all crew reported safe. The Joint Maritime Information Center, run by a coalition of navies protecting shipping, raised its security threat level as a result of recent incidents.

Iran has not directly ​commented on reports of specific attacks on ships. But Iranian state television reported that the Revolutionary Guards fired "warning shots" toward unspecified vessels attempting to pass through channels not approved by Iran, and that this was now prompting other ships to seek Iranian permits before attempting to cross the strait.

Ship traffic in the Strait of Hormuz ( Photo: Stringer/Reuters )

Earlier, Iran's foreign ministry said it launched "defensive" attacks on U.S.-linked military targets, while Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy's regional headquarters, reported an Iranian drone attack. The U.S. military did not immediately respond to the reports.

Trump addressed the Iranian attack on Saturday, saying that “Iran launched at least four drones toward ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz.” One of them, he said, scored a direct hit on the upper deck of a cargo ship, while three others were intercepted. “Clearly, this is a foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.