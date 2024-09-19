Lebanon bans pagers and walkie-talkies on flights

General Directorate of Civil Aviation says ban applies to both checked luggage and carry-on items, with officials warning any such devices will be confiscated

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Pager
explosion
Lebanon pager explosions
Beirut
walkie-talkie
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Lebanon's General Directorate of Civil Aviation instructed airlines operating out of Beirut's airport on Thursday to inform departing passengers that pagers and walkie-talkies are prohibited on flights.
The ban applies to both checked luggage and carry-on items, with officials warning that any such devices will be confiscated at the airport.
1 View gallery
ביירות לבנון נמל התעופה רפיק חריריביירות לבנון נמל התעופה רפיק חרירי
Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut
(Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir)
The move comes on the heels of a series of explosions of wireless communication devices across Lebanon and Syria which injured thousands, hundreds of them critically, and left several dozen dead.
Meanwhile, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad reported on Thursday that the death toll from the explosions has reached 32.
Meanwhile, eight people were injured Thursday morning when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck the Upper Galilee.
The wounded were evacuated to hospitals in northern Israel, with one person listed in serious condition, one in moderate condition and the others sustaining minor injuries. The IDF responded with artillery fire targeting the sources of the attack. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the missile strike.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""