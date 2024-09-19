Lebanon bans pagers and walkie-talkies on flights

Lebanon's General Directorate of Civil Aviation instructed airlines operating out of Beirut's airport on Thursday to inform departing passengers that pagers and walkie-talkies are prohibited on flights.

The ban applies to both checked luggage and carry-on items, with officials warning that any such devices will be confiscated at the airport.

Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut

The move comes on the heels of a series of explosions of wireless communication devices across Lebanon and Syria which injured thousands, hundreds of them critically, and left several dozen dead.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Health Minister Firas Al-Abiad reported on Thursday that the death toll from the explosions has reached 32.

Meanwhile, eight people were injured Thursday morning when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck the Upper Galilee.

The wounded were evacuated to hospitals in northern Israel, with one person listed in serious condition, one in moderate condition and the others sustaining minor injuries. The IDF responded with artillery fire targeting the sources of the attack. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the missile strike.