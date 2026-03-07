Iran launches barrage; drone found at Nahariya hospital parking lot as CENTCOM says 3,000 targets hit

Millions of Israelis in central parts of the country rushed to shelters three times overnight after a barrage of launches from Iran triggered sirens across large parts of Israel, including the north and south.

During the alerts in northern Israel, a drone was located in the parking lot of the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, while another drone fell in an open area nearby. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said no injuries were reported.

Footage circulating online showed the drone flying over the Nahariya area shortly before it was located near the hospital.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released additional footage from strikes in Iran, saying the United States has hit more than 3,000 targets during the first week of the war.

“We are not slowing the pace,” the command said in a statement accompanying the videos of the strikes.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States is performing “very well” in the campaign against Iran, nearly a week after U.S. forces coordinated with Israel on strikes in Tehran.

“Somebody said, ‘How would you score it from zero to 10?’ I said, ‘I’d give it a 12 to a 15,’” Trump said during remarks at the White House. “Their army is gone. Their navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone. Two sets of their leaders.”

Trump also claimed Iran’s air force had been “wiped out entirely.”

“Think of it. They have 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean,” he said. “Other than that, they’re doing very well.”

“Our military is doing phenomenally,” Trump added, describing Iran’s leadership as “a very bad and very sick group of leaders who were killing a lot of people.”

“We had a choice. We could take it and go on like that for years or do something about it. And we did something about it.”

In a separate post on Truth Social earlier Friday, Trump said the United States would accept no agreement with Iran other than “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction,” Trump wrote.

“IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).”

According to the reports, four Israeli military helicopters entered the area from the direction of Syria and landed troops in a triangle of villages, including Yahfoufa, al-Khariba and Maaraboun.

The Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that the Israeli force advanced toward the eastern neighborhood of Nabi Sheet.

Hezbollah said its operatives identified the helicopters at around 10:30 p.m. and engaged the Israeli force using light and medium weapons.

The terrorist group claimed that clashes escalated after the force was exposed and that Israel carried out about 40 airstrikes using fighter jets and helicopters to secure the withdrawal of the troops from the area.