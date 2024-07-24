Police probe possible human remains in cars burned in Hamas massacre

Police officer notices what could be bone fragments in burned-out vehicles hit by anti-tank missiles on October 7 which were brought to the police academy grounds; vehicles to be examined for possible human remains and DNA testing 

Israel Police said on Wednesday that it was investigating whether human remains were found in two vehicles burned in the Hamas massacre of October 7. The burned-out cars were transferred to the grounds of the police academy, where a police officer approached to view them and suspected that there may be parts of human bones inside.
After he alerted commanders, a forensic team removed samples for DNA testing.
Car burned on October 7 could have human remains
(Photo: Police)
According to the police the military vehicles were burned after being hit by anti-tank missiles during the massacre and nine people in them were killed including one civilian.
Their families were informed of the new investigation into possible remains being found inside.
Car burned on October 7 could have human remains
(Photo: Police)
The police said they would also examine other cars that were burned on October 7 and brought to the academy grounds to see if any human remains can be found inside.

