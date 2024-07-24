Police probe possible human remains in cars burned in Hamas massacre

Israel Police said on Wednesday that it was investigating whether human remains were found in two vehicles burned in the Hamas massacre of October 7. The burned-out cars were transferred to the grounds of the police academy, where a police officer approached to view them and suspected that there may be parts of human bones inside.
After he alerted commanders, a forensic team removed samples for DNA testing.
According to the police the military vehicles were burned after being hit by anti-tank missiles during the massacre and nine people in them were killed including one civilian.
Their families were informed of the new investigation into possible remains being found inside.
The police said they would also examine other cars that were burned on October 7 and brought to the academy grounds to see if any human remains can be found inside.