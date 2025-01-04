IDF detains two Israelis crossing into Syria

Two Israelis living in the northern part of the country were arrested by IDF forces on Saturday after crossing into Syrian territory in a vehicle, the Israel Police reported. They were apprehended driving on a road not far from the border.
The two were detained for questioning and taken to the police to continue their investigation. The reasons for their crossing remain unclear, though it is possible they entered Syria out of curiosity or a desire to "explore." The possibility that the crossing was for the sake of criminal purposes is also being examined.
"Today, the Israel Police received a report from the IDF about two suspects who were apprehended inside Syrian territory after crossing the border in a vehicle in the northern region," The police said in a statement. "Northern District officers arrived at the location and, after coordinating with military personnel, delivered the two to the Golan police station for questioning."
Further decisions on legal proceedings against the suspects will be made at a later date. "The Israel Police reminds the public that entering areas near the border fence is prohibited and dangerous and crossing the border into Lebanon or Syria is illegal," the police stressed.