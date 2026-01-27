Internal US paper casts Trump as final authority over Gaza’s future

An internal U.S. document signed by President Donald Trump and obtained by ynet lays out in detailed terms how Gaza would be governed, rebuilt and demilitarized under a proposed postwar framework, including a plan for dismantling Hamas’ armed capabilities.

The five-page document was circulated to various countries on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. It designates Trump, in his role as chairman of a newly created Board of Peace, as the ultimate authority over all aspects of Gaza’s future administration.

Trump’s announcement of the Board of Peace in Davos ( Video: The White House )

According to the document, Trump intends to be directly involved in the governance of Gaza. While multiple bodies would be granted powers to manage the territory, Trump would retain the authority to dismiss and replace any official at will.

In recent days, claims have emerged that some European countries declined invitations to join the governing board after reviewing the document, which sharply limits any future role for the United Nations in Gaza’s administration. Under the plan, the Board of Peace would serve as Gaza’s transitional governing authority and would oversee implementation of Trump’s comprehensive plan, as well as a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing it. The board would be tasked with ensuring Gaza becomes a terror-free zone.

The Board of Peace would hold temporary legislative and executive authority, emergency powers and responsibility for administering justice in Gaza. The document authorizes the board to exercise any power it deems necessary to implement the plan.

The board would also be permitted to delegate its powers to subsidiary bodies and senior officials it establishes and appoints, including an Executive Council, a High Representative for Gaza and the commander of an International Stabilization Force, as well as other individuals appointed by the chairman. Membership in the Board of Peace would be open, according to the document, and financial contributions would be voluntary.

The Executive Council would have powers equivalent to those of the Board of Peace to carry out the plan, subject to the direction and oversight of the chairman, Trump. Those powers include issuing decisions and directives, establishing subcommittees and taking additional actions as ordered by the chairman.

The document states that the High Representative for Gaza would be appointed by Trump and approved by a majority of the Executive Council. Acting under the board’s overall supervision, the high representative would serve as the executive arm for implementing the plan.

The high representative would be responsible for overseeing Gaza’s police force, ensuring that humanitarian aid is delivered and not diverted to terrorist organizations, managing reconstruction and redevelopment efforts and appointing officials to civil and judicial governance roles. He or she would report monthly to the Executive Council, and all decisions and orders would take effect immediately, subject to board review. The high representative would also coordinate with the International Stabilization Force as required.

Trump announced in the document that Nickolay Mladenov, a Bulgarian diplomat who previously served as the U.N. secretary-general’s envoy to the Middle East, has been appointed as the first high representative. Mladenov is regarded favorably by both Israel and the Palestinians. The document notes that the high representative may be dismissed by Trump or by a majority vote of the Executive Council.

Regarding the International Stabilization Force, the document states it would be commanded by Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, who would hold operational authority and coordinate with the high representative. Any country seeking to contribute forces would require approval from Trump, who would retain exclusive authority to approve or replace each country’s force commander.

On governance principles for what the document calls the “new Gaza,” existing civil and criminal laws in force as of October 2025 would remain applicable unless they conflict with international law, the comprehensive plan, efforts to eliminate hostility or future decisions and directives issued by the board or its authorized bodies. The Executive Council and the Office of the High Representative would have the authority to enact new laws and amend or repeal existing ones as needed to implement the plan.

To ensure Gaza is free of terrorism and poses no threat to the region, only individuals and entities aligned with those goals would be eligible to participate in governance, reconstruction, economic development or humanitarian assistance. Foreign terrorist organizations, as designated by Board of Peace member states or by the board itself, as well as nongovernmental organizations that supported or had a documented history of cooperation or influence by Hamas or other terrorist groups, would be barred from participation. Eligibility standards would be established by decision and decree of the Executive Council and the high representative, subject to Trump’s approval.