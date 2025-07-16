Attempting to sway voters, Mamdani distances self from calls to 'globalize the intafada

Zohran Mamdani, the Muslim candidate leading New York City’s mayoral race who has faced criticism for his anti-Israel rhetoric, sought Tuesday night to soften his image by distancing himself from calls to “globalize the intifada.”
Mamdani, who defeated former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo in last month’s Democratic primary, has come under fire for refusing to explicitly reject the phrase—widely interpreted as promoting violent resistance against Israelis and Jews around the world.
Speaking to a closed meeting of business leaders, Mamdani said he would not personally use the slogan and would discourage others from doing so. He acknowledged that many supporters see the phrase as a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians but admitted some New Yorkers interpret it as a call for violence.
In earlier remarks, Mamdani told NBC’s Meet the Press that the phrase was “not language that I use,” though he said, “I don’t believe the role of the mayor is to police speech.”
Polls show Mamdani leading with roughly 35% of the vote, followed by Cuomo running as an independent with 24%, Republican Curtis Sliwa at 14%, and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams at 11%. Analysts warn Mamdani's victory is not guaranteed given potential shifts among his rivals.
Leading Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have withheld endorsements due to Mamdani’s refusal to condemn the slogan. Schumer said he will meet Mamdani to discuss concerns, adding: “What ‘globalize the intifada’ means is really wrong and should be condemned.”
While Mamdani’s campaign energizes young progressives and a portion of New York’s Jewish community, critics warn his socialist policies and sharp anti-Israel stance risk alienating voters and businesses.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla challenged Mamdani on his stance regarding Israel and the use of “genocide” to describe the conflict in Gaza. Mamdani expressed sorrow over suffering in Gaza and condemned hateful messages he has received during his campaign.
If elected, Mamdani would be New York City’s first Muslim mayor. He pledged to increase funding for anti-hate programs and address concerns about rising antisemitism.