Israel closes airspace after launching strike on Iran, flights suspended until further notice

In a statement, Transportation Minister Miri Regev said that “in light of the security developments, the transportation minister instructed the director general of the Civil Aviation Authority to close the airspace of the State of Israel to civilian flights. The safety and security of passengers are the top priority.”

According to the statement, “the public is asked not to arrive at airports until further notice. Passengers currently abroad are requested to follow media reports and check with airlines regarding flight schedules once the airspace reopens.

“We call on passengers to remain patient, stay alert and follow Home Front Command instructions. Israeli travelers staying abroad are asked to follow the directives and recommendations of the National Security Council. As soon as the security situation allows, the airspace will reopen and flights to and from Israel will resume. Notice will be given 24 hours before flights resume.”

Proactive alerts were sounded across the country earlier Saturday, and the Israel Defense Forces said their purpose was to prepare the public for the possibility of missile fire toward Israel.

Earlier, alongside reports of explosions in Tehran, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel had launched a “preemptive strike against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel.” He warned that missile and drone attacks against Israel and its civilian population were expected in the immediate time frame.