Hostages’ families announce new nationwide disruption on Tuesday: 'Israel stands together'

The families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza announced Friday that they will have another nationwide day of disruption on Tuesday—the 690th day since 51 hostages were taken—calling for mass participation and immediate action to bring them home.

The plan includes solidarity events across the country, a march from Tel Aviv’s Savidor Central train station at 7 p.m., and a mass rally at Hostages Square at 8 p.m. with the demand: “Bring them all back now.”

Disruption day in Tel Aviv

“They are about to torpedo the deal,” the family’s headquarters said. “On Tuesday, Israel stands together—leave your homes, show solidarity with the hostages. This is the order of the hour for every Israeli.”

The announcement follows Sunday’s large-scale “Day of Disruption” organized by the October 7 Families Forum, which drew tens of thousands into the streets nationwide. After that protest, families had planned another day of action for the following Sunday, but canceled amid reports of a potential breakthrough in negotiations.

2 View gallery Protests in Tel Aviv

“We are in the midst of another deliberate obstruction by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” the families charged Friday. “Those kidnapped on his watch—who should have been the priority for rescue—were abandoned again, now sacrificed on the altar of political considerations. The government is disconnected from its people and is sacrificing its citizens. But 80% of Israelis stand with the hostages, and only the people will bring them home.”

The families stressed that Sunday’s protest was “only the beginning.” They urged the public to join en masse on Tuesday in what they described as a massive civic day of solidarity under the banner “Israel Stands Together.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Paulina Patimer )

“Next Tuesday, Israel stands with the hostages, with the soldiers bearing the heavy burden, and with the tens of thousands of displaced families still waiting to return home safely,” the families said. “The people of Israel are proving that their values are saving lives and bringing loved ones home, restoring the living and giving the fallen a worthy burial in their land. That is the Israeli ethos—this is who we are.”

Sunday’s protest brought tens of thousands of Israelis into the streets nationwide. Many organizations went on strike, while others allowed employees to join the demonstrations. Thousands gathered that evening at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, where freed hostages and relatives of those still held spoke to the crowd.