Michigan rabbis tell El-Sayed to change Israel rhetoric, warn Jews don’t feel safe

Michigan rabbis and Jewish leaders are urging Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed to change both his tone and positions on Israel, warning that some of his rhetoric has left Jews feeling unsafe, The New York Times reported Tuesday.

A coalition led by Rabbi Aaron Starr, president of the Michigan Board of Rabbis, is circulating a petition setting out five “nonnegotiable” principles for candidates seeking Jewish support. They include backing “Jewish sovereignty in Israel,” supporting a two-state solution and ensuring Jews can participate fully in American political life.

Abdul El-Sayed ( Photo: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook )

The petition does not name El-Sayed, but organizers told the Times it is directed at him. El-Sayed has said he does not support defining Israel as a Jewish state, telling the newspaper in July: “I don’t believe in ethno-states.”

Starr said rhetoric during the Democratic primary that singled out Israel and its American supporters “felt like a dog whistle for people to turn against American Jews.” He also said El-Sayed needs to change how he speaks about Israel for Jews to feel safe.

El-Sayed, a vocal critic of Israel, defeated pro-Israel Rep. Haley Stevens in the Democratic primary last month. His campaign repeatedly targeted AIPAC, whose super PAC spent more than $28 million opposing him, according to the Times.

Since winning the nomination, El-Sayed has sought to repair ties with Michigan’s Jewish community. He has met with rabbis and apologized for saying “hurt people hurt people” after a man drove a truck into a suburban Detroit synagogue in March.

“Dr. El-Sayed took an important step forward, but just not far enough,” Starr told the newspaper.

Rabbi Josh Whinston of Ann Arbor said many Jewish Democrats remain conflicted. “American Jews are feeling homeless,” he told the Times, adding that they want to remain part of the Democratic coalition.