Herzog says agreement over judicial reform could be reached within days

President Isaac Herzog said on Sunday that a compromise on the government's proposed judicial reform could still be reached within days.

Herzog addressed the matter a day before the first clauses of the plan were to go up for a first reading in the Knesset plenum.

2 View gallery President Isaac Herzog ( Photo: GPO )

"I am worried about what is happening in Israeli society. In the years between Israel's 75th Independence Day and its 80th, we face a fateful test," he said during a visit to a Bible study group.

"I see the rifts and fissures between us, which are becoming deeper and more painful at this time, and I cannot help but reflect seriously on the fact that twice in history a Jewish state arose in the Land of Israel and twice it collapsed before reaching its 80th year."

The president added that had been working feverishly in order to establish dialogue over the details of the plan.

"Over the last week, I have been wholeheartedly invested in meetings and communications with all sides of the map and influential figures, to discuss the discord we face, including with leaders from the coalition and opposition, with the aim of doing everything to reach dialogue and agreements," he said.

2 View gallery Israelis protest against judicial reform ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

"From all my discussions, it is clear that on the basis of the principles I presented last week , it is possible to come to an agreement in a relatively short timeframe. Even in a matter of days. Not years, not even months.