Gaza City tower crumbles in Israeli strike | Watch

The IDF on Friday brought down a high-rise building in Gaza City, shortly after issuing evacuation notices to residents. The structure, previously damaged in earlier strikes, was completely demolished in what the army said was part of an expanded campaign against Hamas infrastructure.

The IDF said the building had been used by Hamas and contained underground facilities that terrorists used for ambushes and escape routes. “Prior to the strike, precautionary measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians,” the military said, noting that Hamas had planted explosives near several other high-rises to attack approaching forces.

IDF strikes Gaza City high-rise

4 View gallery Before and after shots of a Gaza City high-rise building struck by the IDF. The structure would be completely razed in a subsequent attack

Ahead of the strike, Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that the military campaign was entering a new stage. “The bolt has been removed from the gates of hell in Gaza,” he said. “When the door opens, it will not close. The IDF will intensify operations until Hamas’ murderers and rapists accept Israel’s terms — the release of all hostages and disarmament — or they will be destroyed.”

On Thursday, IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said the army already controls 40% of Gaza City .

An illustration depicting Hamas's use of high-rise buildings in Gaza City ( Video: IDF )





In its evacuation order Friday, the IDF listed several block numbers in Gaza City and Jabaliya and urged residents to move south via al-Rashid Street for their safety. The military warned that in the coming days, more high-rises converted into Hamas outposts would be struck, including sites equipped with observation posts, sniper nests, anti-tank positions and command centers.

Palestinian officials said at least 30 people had been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since the morning. Local outlets published new footage from the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City showing extensive destruction from recent days of fighting.

4 View gallery IDF evacuation notices dropped over Gaza City

Widespread destruction across Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood





Hamas, meanwhile, has sought to block civilians from leaving northern Gaza. A directive issued by its General Personnel Council ordered employees of emergency services and public institutions to remain in place to “thwart the enemy’s plan to empty the area of its residents.”

The group also released new video Friday of hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal and Alon Ohel filmed in Gaza City, part of a campaign to pressure Israel against expanding its offensive.

4 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood ( Photo: IDF )

Separately, the army and the Shin Bet security agency said they killed Nur al-Din Dabbaghsh, a Hamas operative in the group’s finance department. He was accused of moving tens of millions of dollars to Hamas’ armed wing during the war, funds Israel said were used to sustain its military operations.

"During the war, the terrorist was involved in the collection and transfer of tens of millions of dollars to Hamas’ military wing in the Gaza Strip. These funds were used for the reinforcement of the military wing and for funding the military activity of the terrorist organization. Additionally, the funds enabled the continuation of combat and Hamas’ survival in the Gaza Strip," the military said.

4 View gallery IDF forces operating in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood ( Photo: IDF )

"In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF troops are operating to locate and dismantle terror infrastructure sites above and below ground. During the activity, the troops dismantled terror infrastructure, anti-tank missile launch posts, and a weapons storage facility. In addition, the troops eliminated several terrorists operating in an area near them."