'Hamas entered UNRWA and took everything,' Gazan staffer says

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Thursday released a video clip from the interrogation of a Gazan staffer of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees UNRWA who described how Hamas used the organization's facilities as their own. "They see UNRWA vehicles as a form of protection,” he said.
"Hamas entered the place [UNRWA facilities] and took everything. Hamas is, after all, the government. They took it in their way (by force), it happened before everybody’s eyes. It’s no secret. Because they [UNRWA vehicles] have supplies, they started taking the supplies out of them and distributing them using private supply lines," he said in his interrogation.
On Tuesday, the Knesset voted to pass a bill banning UNRWA’s activities in Israel after employees of the agency took part in the Hamas massacre last year. The legislation caused the outrage of UN and international bodies. The law passed by a vote of 92-10.
European Council President warned on Thursday that Israel's decision to ban the key U.N. aid agency for Gaza could result in the annulment of a deal establishing Israeli trade relations with Brussels.
"The decision made by parliament in Israel, if implemented, to ban UNRWA in Israel is absolutely not acceptable and I cannot imagine that there would be no consequences on the EU side," Charles Michel told reporters in Geneva.
"I can observe that more and mo
re voices, including at the political level, the highest political level of the EU, are considering that the time will come to put on the table the Association Agreement between Israel and the EU," he said.
The deal, which entered into force in 2000, provides the legal basis for trade between the two parties. An EU website showed that the EU is Israel's biggest trade partner, accounting for 28.8% of its trade in goods in 2022, while Israel is the EU's 25th biggest trade partner.
Under the new law, UNRWA will not "operate any institution, provide any service, or conduct any activity, whether directly or indirectly," in the sovereign territory of Israel. In effect, UNRWA's activities in East Jerusalem will be terminated and the body's powers will be transferred to Israel's responsibility and control.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: