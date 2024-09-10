Bloodstains and bottles of urine: Ministers view shocking video of hostages' condition in terror tunnels

Footage shows inhumane conditions under which 6 slain hostages held in their final days, deprived of food and basic hygiene; security officials warn other captives held under similar conditions

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Dead Hostages
Hamas hostages
Israel
War
Security Cabinet
Israeli ministers were shown graphic footage on Sunday of the conditions in which six Israeli hostages were held by Hamas in a narrow tunnel before being executed by terrorists.
The video was presented during a Security Cabinet meeting at Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s directive and captured by IDF forces who discovered the site.
2 View gallery
מימין למעלה: הירש גולדברג-פולין, עדן ירושלמי, אורי דנינו. מימין למטה: אלמוג סרוסי, כרמל גת, אלכס לובנובמימין למעלה: הירש גולדברג-פולין, עדן ירושלמי, אורי דנינו. מימין למטה: אלמוג סרוסי, כרמל גת, אלכס לובנוב
From top left: Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alex Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Almog Sarusi
(Photo: Courtesy)
The footage revealed bloodstains, discarded clothing and bottles of urine in the cramped tunnel where the hostages—Hirsch Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Almog Sarusi, Carmel Gat and Alex Lobanov—were held under inhumane conditions, deprived of food and basic hygiene. Security officials said the hostages were executed by Hamas last Thursday and that other captives are held under similar conditions.
2 View gallery
לצד בובות וציורי קיר בחצר ילדים: המנהרה בה אותרו גופות החטופיםלצד בובות וציורי קיר בחצר ילדים: המנהרה בה אותרו גופות החטופים
Shaft of tunnel in which the hostages were held
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The harrowing video, which could be made public pending the families' consent, left Cabinet members visibly shaken. Some ministers reportedly reacted with shock, referring to Hamas as "monsters" and "animals." "It was extremely difficult to watch and underscored the cruelty of Hamas and the plight of our hostages," a source present at the meeting said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""