'We’ve disrupted Hezbollah’s equilibrium,' Gallant says

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that Hezbollah was put out of balance, in Israel's preemptive strike on Lebanon earlier in the day. Gallant, who visited the IDF's Operations Directorate command center, praised the forces.

"We’ve disrupted Hezbollah’s equilibrium, and their plan has failed," he said. This morning's strike sends a clear message to the region: we are resolute in removing any threat, on any front, at any time,” he said adding that there was a need for a comprehensive view of the battlefield to achieve objectives both in the north and the south.

Israeli jets refueled midair ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's unit )

The military released footage showing the Air Force's activities during the preemptive strike, featuring fighter jets refueling over Lebanon, a UAV interception by a combat helicopter, and radio communications.

"We are at a strategic crossroads, and we must leverage negotiations to secure the release of hostages, which could also pave the way for a truce in the north and eventually calm the region," the defense minister said as efforts were made to reach a cease-fire and hostage exchange deal. “We are acting militarily and preparing as if no agreement will be reached, ready at a moment's notice for war in the north with all its implications. However, this is by no means our preferred outcome, and we are still allowing for the possibility of achieving this through a diplomatic agreement.”

Gallant was briefed by commanders on their actions in thwarting Hezbollah's retaliation for the assassination of senior member Fuad Shukr in Beirut. The Defense Minister's office said that he commended the General Staff and emphasized that Hezbollah's operation failed thanks to the IDF's actions near the missile launch sites.

1 View gallery Gallant with IDF Generals ( Photo: Defense Ministry )

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address earlier that if the rocket attacks on Sunday yielded satisfactory results, the response to the assassination of the group's senior commander Fuad Shukr last month, would be considered over. in response Gallant said Gallant that the terror group had planned to launch hundreds of rockets toward northern communities. "The preemptive action resulted in more than 50%, perhaps two-thirds, not being launched. In other words, by striking thousands of targets, we prevented the launch of hundreds; those that were fired, we managed to intercept in the air or prevent from falling in critical areas to us. Subsequently, the precise action against UAVs ensured that no UAVs hit Israeli territory.”

Gallant said Israel's initiative to strike Hezbollah carried two crucial messages. "The first is that the IDF possesses a range of capabilities to destroy and impair the enemy’s assets. The second, significant from a future perspective, is our determination to undertake any action that removes threats to Israeli citizens—on any front, anywhere, at any time, and by any means." He added that everything is on the table and warned that any attack on Israel would not go unpunished.

"Thousands of rockets were destroyed, precise missiles were damaged in several locations, dozens of UAVs were hit, and overall, the result is very successful," Gallant reported. "This action is significant because when the enemy tallies the forces lost, what they intended versus what they achieved, they will reach the same conclusion we have.”