New IDF chief faces tough task of rebuilding military amid war

The Israeli government has named Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir as the next chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), replacing Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi.
Zamir, a former deputy chief of staff and director-general of the Defense Ministry, was the leading candidate for the position since the early days of the war, following Halevi’s acceptance of responsibility for the failures of October 7.
Zamir, who previously served as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military secretary, was widely seen as the most experienced and suitable choice. His appointment marks the second time in recent history that a defense ministry director-general has transitioned directly into the IDF’s top position, following Lt. Gen. (res.) Gabi Ashkenazi’s appointment in 2007 after the failures of the Second Lebanon War.
As chief of staff, Zamir will face the immense challenge of rebuilding the IDF after months of intense combat, implementing a long-term restructuring plan and preparing the military for multi-front conflicts rather than the traditional two-front model. He will also have to navigate the political and military complexities surrounding the draft exemption for ultra-Orthodox men, a contentious issue that has placed strain on the IDF’s manpower needs.
During his tenure as defense ministry director-general, Zamir played a key role in securing military aid, orchestrating air and sea supply lines that brought critical weapons shipments to Israel amid increasing international pressure and embargoes. With the return of Donald Trump to the White House, he is expected to benefit from renewed U.S. military support, including the delivery of thousands of precision-guided munitions previously frozen by the Biden administration.
Zamir’s immediate priorities will include overseeing fragile cease-fires in both Gaza and Lebanon. While a temporary truce with Hezbollah is in place until at least February 18 under U.S. mediation, tensions remain high, and Hamas’s agreement with Israel is also on shaky ground. If fighting resumes in Gaza, Zamir will be responsible for executing further military operations against Hamas while securing an expanded buffer zone along the border.
The lack of a long-term governance plan for Gaza presents another significant challenge. With Hamas still exerting civilian control over the enclave’s population, military gains from months of operations risk being eroded. Zamir may be forced to revert to a policy he knows well from his time as head of the Southern Command: frequent, limited engagements with Hamas to maintain deterrence, but this time with stronger defensive measures aimed at preventing another October 7-style attack.
The new chief of staff will also have to address growing fatigue among Israel’s active-duty and reserve forces. Many reservists have served between six months and a year in the ongoing war, and enlistment rates are declining. With the government keeping forces deployed in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime, Zamir will need to push the political leadership to establish clearer military priorities and address troop shortages in combat units.