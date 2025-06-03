'There’s no danger,' IDF medic told family days before Gaza blast killed him

“If you had interviewed him, he would’ve just said, ‘Don’t you trust me? Everything’s fine,’” Dana Barhana said through tears Tuesday morning, mourning the death of her brother Ofek, who was killed a day earlier by an explosive device in Gaza’s northern Jabaliya refugee camp . Two other soldiers—Staff Sgt. Omer Van Gelder and Staff Sgt. Lior Steinberg—were also killed in the blast.

Staff Sgt. Ofek Barhana, 20, from the city of Yavne, served as a combat medic in the Givati Brigade’s Rotem Battalion and was operating in Gaza under the 9th Armored Battalion. He is survived by his parents, Leah, 48, and Mamo, 52, his older brother Oshri, and three sisters—Dana, Liam and Alin.

3 View gallery Staff Sgt. Ofek Barhana ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

“Just after midnight yesterday came the knock on the door we’d always feared,” Dana recalled. “When we opened it and saw the army representatives, no words were needed.”

The second of five siblings, Ofek was remembered by his younger sister as someone who kept his family calm. “We spoke a week ago. He never told us too much—he always tried to reassure us and our parents. He said there was no danger. He wasn’t afraid of the fighting in Gaza. He believed in himself and his professionalism as a soldier.”

Ofek enlisted in August 2022 and was still in basic training during the October 7 terrorist attack. Dana described his character and military service: “They gave them accelerated training and sent them straight to war. He always showed a desire to contribute and help, to be first in line, to fight for our country. He always said we shouldn’t stop fighting until we win. He was quiet, but confident. His strength came from his inner calm.”

3 View gallery Ofek with his father Mamo ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

She added that her brother “was always thinking about the future, but right now, he was completely devoted to his service and the fighting.” His last visited his home in Yavne a week before his death for a short break. Since news of his fate came in, relatives have gathered at the family’s home, offering hugs, tears and comfort. His funeral is scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday in the military section of the Yavne cemetery.

Moshe Dayan, one of Barhana’s former teachers and head of the basketball program at Ginsburg Middle School, where Barhena studied, said he feels as though he lost a son. “Ofek was a wonderful boy, a gifted athlete and an outstanding basketball player,” Dayan said. “He was beloved by his classmates, with a winning smile. A beautiful soul who represented both our school and our team. When we made it to the top-tier high school basketball league, he was thrilled we had achieved that together.”

“He loved his country and was determined to serve in a meaningful role in the IDF,” Dayan continued. “I was incredibly proud when he enlisted in the Givati Brigade, despite all the challenges he had faced. He and his classmates enlisted in combat units. I raised them to give everything for the country and to aim high. I loved him dearly. I feel as though I’ve lost a son.” Dayan had also taught Staff Sgt. Adi Danan, a Givati soldier killed alongside 10 of his comrades in November 2023 when their armored personnel carrier was struck by an anti-tank missile.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

During his final visit home last week, Ofek stopped by his former school to proudly show his matriculation certificate. Maya Mizrahi, his homeroom teacher at Ginsburg Educational Campus, recalled: “He studied biology and diplomacy and played on the school’s basketball team—always with a smile and a spirit of cooperation. After graduating, he chose to serve as a combat medic in the Givati Brigade—a role he embraced wholeheartedly, with responsibility, courage and a desire to help others. Ofek leaves behind many broken hearts: students, friends, teachers and family who will never forget his spirit, his smile and his love of life.”

Yavne Mayor Roei Gabay added, “Ofek grew up in our city, studied in our schools and played for Elitzur Yavne’s basketball team. He was a beloved son and friend who dedicated his life to saving others—even under fire.”

Barhana and his two comrades were killed and two other soldiers wounded in a deadly incident that began when a Namer armored personnel carrier caught fire. The troops inside escaped unharmed, and a separate unit—including a Hummer and a military fire truck—was dispatched to extinguish the blaze and recover the vehicle. While returning toward Israeli territory, the Hummer, which was providing cover for the fire truck, was hit by a roadside bomb.