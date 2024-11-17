Scenes of destruction following escalation: Hezbollah destroys synagogue in Haifa

The old synagogue had been designated for preservation but was thoroughly destroyed in the strike. A nearby synagogue and a kindergarten also suffered extensive damage. Dozens of surrounding apartments were damaged by shrapnel, and many cars were also destroyed.
While waiting for Hezbollah's response to the U.S. cease-fire proposal, the IDF continued to attack in Beirut's Dahieh district on Sunday and announced at noon that it had completed another wave of attacks. Arab media released the footage of the IDF attack in Beirut.
Last week, the Israeli Air Force increased the scope and intensity of its attacks in Dahieh. On Saturday the IDF reported it completed a fourth wave of attacks there in one day. The Air Force attacked 50 Hezbollah terrorist targets in one week. On Sunday, another wave of attacks was completed, and the IDF spokesperson said that "all of the military targets that were attacked were deliberately placed by Hezbollah in the heart of the civilian population. This is another example of the terrorist organization Hezbollah's cynical use of Lebanese citizens as human shields."
As in the previous attacks, this time too there were warnings in advance to the Lebanese population, and no deaths were reported in the attacks. "Before the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, which include gathering preliminary intelligence, accurate observations, and warnings for the evacuation of the population in the area," the IDF spokesperson noted.
At the scene of the destruction in Haifa, residents expressed shock at the extent of the destruction and at the fact that no one was hurt. "We had a great miracle. Two hours before that we were still praying here in the synagogue. Look what happened to us here," says Gershon Zaft, one of the oldest worshipers at the "Avot ve Banim" synagogue that was hit in Haifa. "It's a great miracle that there are no casualties." He noted that the synagogue was completely destroyed. "The missile hit exactly where we pray. It will take a long time to rebuild our synagogue."
The person in charge of the synagogue, Gideon Goldenbar, also said that the restoration would take a long time. "Part of the missile hit the synagogue directly, the destruction is extensive. We hope that we will be able to get some Torah scrolls out."
Haifa town representatives arrived at the scene on Sunday and began collecting evidence, along with property tax representatives who go through the many apartments and help residents whose property has been damaged to fill out the necessary forms to receive compensation.
