Scenes of destruction following escalation: Hezbollah destroys synagogue in Haifa

The old synagogue had been designated for preservation but was thoroughly destroyed in the strike. A nearby synagogue and a kindergarten also suffered extensive damage. Dozens of surrounding apartments were damaged by shrapnel, and many cars were also destroyed.

. On Saturday the IDF reported it completed a fourth wave of attacks there in one day. The Air Force attacked 50 Hezbollah terrorist targets in one week. On Sunday, another wave of attacks was completed, and the IDF spokesperson said that "all of the military targets that were attacked were deliberately placed by Hezbollah in the heart of the civilian population. This is another example of the terrorist organization Hezbollah's cynical use of Lebanese citizens as human shields."

As in the previous attacks, this time too there were warnings in advance to the Lebanese population, and no deaths were reported in the attacks. "Before the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, which include gathering preliminary intelligence, accurate observations, and warnings for the evacuation of the population in the area," the IDF spokesperson noted.

