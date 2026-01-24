Trump outlines global military strategy, hails Israel as ‘model ally’

The US War Department, known as the Defense Department until September, on Saturday published the United States’ 2026 National Defense Strategy , an official document outlining the security policy of President Donald Trump’s second administration.

The strategy, signed by War Secretary Pete Hegseth, emphasizes an approach of ‘peace through strength’, rebuilding US military power and prioritizing what it defines as direct American interests, alongside a demand that Washington’s allies shoulder a greater share of the burden. Israel is described as a ‘model ally’.

The roughly 34-page document portrays the global security environment prior to Trump’s return to the White House in January 2025 as ‘one of the most dangerous in American history’, a pointed jab at former president Joe Biden and his administration. It sets out four main lines of effort: defending the homeland, deterring China in the Indo-Pacific, increasing burden sharing with allies and revitalizing the American defense industrial base.

In contrast to the previous administration led by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris , which the document says ‘tied Israel’s hands’, the new strategy offers unusually strong praise for Israel, repeatedly defining it as a ‘model ally’. Israel is mentioned no fewer than 10 times.

Among other passages, the document states: ‘In the Middle East, Israel has proven that it is willing and able to defend itself after the barbaric attacks of October 7. In short, it is a model ally. Yet instead of empowering Israel, the previous administration tied its hands.’

Later, in a section dealing with Iran and the Middle East, amid ongoing tensions and the possibility that Trump could order a strike on the Islamic republic, the strategy adds: ‘Israel has long demonstrated that it is willing and able to defend itself with critical but limited support from the United States. Israel is a model ally, and we now have an opportunity to further empower it to defend itself and advance our shared interests, building on President Trump’s historic efforts to achieve peace in the Middle East.’

The document notes that Israel received critical US support during the ‘ 12-day war ’ with Iran and that American forces helped Israel achieve what it describes as historic operational and strategic successes. It adds that Israeli actions severely damaged Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis, while the United States conducted its own operation against the Houthis from March through May last year, Operation ‘Rough Rider’, aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Under the section detailing the war department’s missions, the strategy states: ‘The department will encourage regional allies and partners to take primary responsibility for deterring and defending against Iran and its proxies, including through strong support for Israel’s efforts to defend itself, deepening cooperation with our partners in the Arab Gulf and enabling integration between Israel and our Gulf partners, building on President Trump’s historic initiative, the Abraham Accords.’

The strategy places a renewed focus on homeland defense, including protection of US borders, the Panama Canal, Greenland and efforts to combat drug smuggling. It also reiterates deterrence against China and calls on allies to raise defense spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product, including 3.5 percent for military forces and 1.5 percent for broader security needs.

In Europe, NATO allies are expected to bear primary responsibility for confronting Russia, including support for Ukraine. On the Korean Peninsula, South Korea is tasked with leading the effort against North Korea. The Middle East, including Israel, is presented as a region where ‘local partners can and should do more’.

The document highlights major operations as key elements of deterrence, including Operation ‘Midnight Hammer’, the June strike that destroyed Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan, Operation ‘Absolute Resolve’ to capture Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro, and Operation ‘Rough Rider’ in Yemen.