Report: Iran fires missiles toward Diego Garcia in rare long-range strike

Neither missile hit the base, with one failing midflight and a US warship firing an interceptor at the other; attempted strike suggests Iran’s missiles may reach about 4,000 kilometers, farther than it has publicly stated

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Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward Diego Garcia, a remote U.S.-U.K. military base in the Indian Ocean, in an apparent attempt to project power far beyond the Middle East, according to U.S. officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.
Neither missile struck the base. One failed during flight, while a U.S. warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the second, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the interceptor successfully destroyed the missile.
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דייגו גרסיה אי ב האוקייינוס ההודי שבו מפעילה ארה"ב בסיס אווירי אסטרטגידייגו גרסיה אי ב האוקייינוס ההודי שבו מפעילה ארה"ב בסיס אווירי אסטרטגי
(Photo: Shutterstock)
The attempted strike highlights what appears to be a greater reach for Iran’s missile program than Tehran has publicly acknowledged. The base lies roughly 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) from Iran.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said last month that Iran had intentionally limited its missile range to 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles). However, independent assessments have suggested longer capabilities. Iran Watch, part of the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control, says Iran possesses missiles capable of reaching up to 4,000 kilometers, while Israel’s Alma Research and Education Center has estimated a range of about 3,000 kilometers, with indications of further development.
Diego Garcia, located in the British Indian Ocean Territory, is a key strategic hub for U.S. forces, hosting long-range bombers, nuclear submarines and guided-missile destroyers. The attempted strike underscores the base’s importance and Iran’s apparent willingness to target distant U.S. military assets.
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