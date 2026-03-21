Report: Iran fires missiles toward Diego Garcia in rare long-range strike

, a remote U.S.-U.K. military base in the Indian Ocean, in an apparent attempt to project power far beyond the Middle East, according to U.S. officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

, a remote U.S.-U.K. military base in the Indian Ocean, in an apparent attempt to project power far beyond the Middle East, according to U.S. officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

Neither missile struck the base. One failed during flight, while a U.S. warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the second, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the interceptor successfully destroyed the missile.

Neither missile struck the base. One failed during flight, while a U.S. warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the second, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the interceptor successfully destroyed the missile.

Neither missile struck the base. One failed during flight, while a U.S. warship fired an SM-3 interceptor at the second, officials said. It was not immediately clear whether the interceptor successfully destroyed the missile.

The attempted strike highlights what appears to be a greater reach for Iran’s missile program than Tehran has publicly acknowledged. The base lies roughly 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) from Iran.

The attempted strike highlights what appears to be a greater reach for Iran’s missile program than Tehran has publicly acknowledged. The base lies roughly 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) from Iran.

The attempted strike highlights what appears to be a greater reach for Iran’s missile program than Tehran has publicly acknowledged. The base lies roughly 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) from Iran.