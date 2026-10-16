IDF kills Hamas Nukhba commander who infiltrated Re'im base during October 7 attack

According to the military, al-Husseini had recently been involved in planning attacks against Israeli troops and civilians while working to rebuild Hamas' military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire agreement. The IDF said the airstrike was carried out in response to the threat he posed.

According to the military, al-Husseini had recently been involved in planning attacks against Israeli troops and civilians while working to rebuild Hamas' military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire agreement. The IDF said the airstrike was carried out in response to the threat he posed.

According to the military, al-Husseini had recently been involved in planning attacks against Israeli troops and civilians while working to rebuild Hamas' military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire agreement. The IDF said the airstrike was carried out in response to the threat he posed.