IDF kills Hamas Nukhba commander who infiltrated Re'im base during October 7 attack

The IDF said Friday that it killed a Hamas Nukhba commander who infiltrated the Re'im military base during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.
Maher Walid Omar al-Husseini, a commander in Hamas' elite Nukhba force, was killed Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip.
According to the military, al-Husseini had recently been involved in planning attacks against Israeli troops and civilians while working to rebuild Hamas' military capabilities in violation of the ceasefire agreement. The IDF said the airstrike was carried out in response to the threat he posed.
The Re'im base, home to the IDF's Gaza Division headquarters, was among the military installations attacked by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Hamas terrorists infiltrated the compound, killing 19 Israeli soldiers and wounding others during hours of fighting. The assault severely disrupted the division's ability to coordinate the military response to attacks across southern Israel. Israeli forces eventually regained control of the base later that day.