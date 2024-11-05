'Macron is losing his way': Israeli companies display at Euronaval exhibition

Israeli defense companies set up booths in the 2024 Euronaval exhibition, one of the largest events of naval arms manufacturing in the world held in France, after the Paris Commercial Court overturned a decision by the event to ban Israeli companies from participating.

The significant drama surrounding Israel's participation in the exhibition was seen as yet another sign of the recently tense relationship with France. The French National Security and Defense Council, equivalent to Israel’s National Security Council, clarified on October 15 to the exhibition organizers that while it wasn’t boycotting Israel, it would refuse displays of Israeli products and companies.

This decision followed a statement from French President Emmanuel Macron , who called "to halt arms shipments used in fighting in Gaza." Consequently, the council refused the display of arms involved in IDF operations in Lebanon or Gaza .

The Manufacturers Association of Israel, Israel Shipyards and the France-Israel Chamber of Commerce petitioned the commercial court, which ruled that the Israelis could exhibit in Euronaval as "commercial companies seeking to establish connections with others should not be discriminated against."

“We analyzed the situation and decided to assume we could take part,” said Israel Shipyards CEO Eitan Zucker. “Here we are.” The company showcased new missile boat models and patrol boats, designed for coastal defense in shallow waters and proven effective during the recent conflict.

Some countries turned a cold shoulder to Israeli companies at the exhibition, though others displayed a friendly attitude.

Representatives from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems , which set up a booth in just two days, also reported growing interest. “We developed cutting-edge systems during the war,” said Yoram Israeli, the company’s head of marketing.

“We’re engaged in asymmetric warfare against terrorist organizations that use both advanced weapons from major powers and items bought online. We’ve created solutions for both challenges, with weapons capable of targeting drones and gliders. It’s important for us to participate in this exhibition,” he added.

Despite the successful appeal, two Israeli companies — Israel Aerospace Industries and Elbit Systems — chose not to set up booths. An exception was DSIT, one of the few Israeli companies permitted to exhibit even before the court ruling.

“We were hesitant; we didn’t want to be isolated here,” said DSIT’s vice president of marketing Amir Alon. DSIT sells underwater sonars for detecting divers and hostile vessels and they, too, feel the varying responses from different countries. “Some companies are waiting for the dust to settle to resume work with us, while others recognize the proven value of our technology and come to visit,” Alon noted.

Orbit had already faced a last-minute court ruling this year regarding the Eurosatory arms exhibition, which prevented it from setting up a booth in time. “We decided to bring our equipment this time,” explained Orbit’s sales manager Aryeh Vered. “We face challenges entering new markets in Scandinavian countries, but European companies we work with, like Italy’s Leonardo, are glad to see us here.”

Israeli participation in the event wasn’t a given. After their legal victory at the Eurosatory fair, Israel and France prepared for another legal round. “At the last fair, the appeal was filed a day before opening. This time, we heard rumors about a possible ban, but we couldn’t enter proceedings without an official statement,” explained Manufacturers Association of Israel chairman Ron Tomer.

“Fortunately, the document prohibiting Israel from setting up booths was leaked about two weeks before the fair. At that point, we began discussions with the official bodies, as there were procedures we needed to exhaust,” he added.

"We don’t accept the idea that Israelis can’t take place in exhibits anywhere in the world. Criticizing Israel is acceptable but creating a situation where France — a sovereign and friendly nation to Israel — denies it rights is unacceptable," he said.

Patrick Klugman, the lawyer who led the Israeli legal team for the petition, claimed he wasn’t sure of victory. “At Eurosatory, the organizing company said it was under pressure from government policy but didn’t provide supporting evidence. The French were very embarrassed by the petition filed by pro-Palestinian organizations.”

“The situation was very different this time,” he explained. “Euronaval complied with two decisions from the National Security and Defense Council. We knew it reflected Macron’s wishes. It’s very rare for the Grand Paris Area Commander to appear and ask the commercial court not to rule, as that essentially would mean the judiciary is criticizing a state decision. His presence suggests that they may see our appeal as a protest against the political decision.”

Israel and France's next legal battle?

Hugues du Plessis d'Agentre, the director of Sogena, which operates the exhibition, avoided expressing a clear stance on the issue. “We’re always pleased that the Israelis, like all industries from around the world allied with France, can participate in the exhibition. There was a public dispute and that’s all behind us as far as we’re concerned and we’re very pleased,” he said.

When asked about the company’s position on the issue, he continued to take a diplomatic approach. “The delegations are invited by the government, not by us. Our position is to comply with the law. The government made a decision and we followed its instructions. The judicial system overturned the decision and we complied with the court’s ruling.”

The next potential legal clash between Israel and France over participation in another arms exhibition is set to take place next summer, ahead of the Paris Air Show. “It’s the world’s largest exhibition. We won’t allow ourselves to be boycotted,” Tomer clarified. “I hope the French government understands this. If not, we’ll fight again.”

Israel’s ambassador to France Joshua Zarka came to congratulate the Israeli participants and show support. “It’s a sweet victory,” he told Ynet. “The State of Israel supports the defense industry, which is integral to Israeli national security, and we must do everything as a nation to strengthen it. In our view, the decision to impose the ban was entirely mistaken.”

