Reservist Michael Nachmani, 26, killed in northern Gaza

The IDF cleared for publication Friday morning that Sgt. First Class (Res.) Michael Mordechai Nachmani, 26, from Dimona, a technology and maintenance combat soldier in the IDF’s 614th Combat Engineering Battalion, was killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip.
Nachmani was killed by Hamas sniper fire on the outskirts of Gaza City’s Shati neighborhood, coinciding with the beginning of the IDF's withdrawal from the area on Thursday.
Marking two years since the October 7 massacre the war that followed, the Defense Ministry this week published updated data on the fallen and the families newly bereaved as of October 7, 2025.
According to the figures, 1,152 members of Israel’s security forces have fallen since October 7, 2023. Of them, about 42% (487) were under the age of 21, while 141 were over the age of 40. More than 6,500 relatives have joined Israel’s bereaved community, including some 1,973 bereaved parents, 351 widows, 885 orphans, and 3,481 bereaved siblings.
The data was released by the Defense Ministry’s Department for Bereaved Families, Commemoration and Heritage, and includes fallen soldiers from the IDF, Israel Police, Shin Bet, local emergency response squads (Ravshatzim), and civilian security teams who fought in Gaza, southern and northern Israel, Lebanon, and the West Bank.