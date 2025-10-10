Reservist Michael Nachmani, 26, killed in northern Gaza

The IDF cleared for publication Friday morning that Sgt. First Class (Res.) Michael Mordechai Nachmani, 26, from Dimona, a technology and maintenance combat soldier in the IDF’s 614th Combat Engineering Battalion, was killed in action in the northern Gaza Strip.

coinciding with the beginning of the IDF's withdrawal from the area on Thursday

Marking two years since the October 7 massacre the war that followed, the Defense Ministry this week published updated data on the fallen and the families newly bereaved as of October 7, 2025.

