Hamas plans to include its 'police' force in Gaza’s new administration

Among the tens of thousands of Hamas terrorists remaining in Gaza after Swords of Iron war, about 10,000 are serving as “police” as part of the terrorist group’s governing apparatus, according to Reuters.

As the ceasefire agreement moves toward its second phase , Reuters reported that Hamas is seeking to integrate those police officers — along with tens of thousands of other operatives — into a new Palestinian administration for Gaza that is being formed with U.S. backing.

Under the next stage of the ceasefire, control of Gaza is to be transferred from Hamas to a technocratic body known as the National Committee for the Management of Gaza, a Palestinian government in which Hamas is not formally represented. Israel is also expected to withdraw from areas along the so-called Yellow Line, contingent on Hamas disarming.

In a letter to its operatives seen by Reuters, Hamas urged roughly 40,000 members to cooperate with the new committee, promising it is working to ensure their integration into the new governing system. Four sources told Reuters that Hamas’ plan includes incorporating its armed police force into the new administration, a demand that had not previously been reported.

Hamas police have resumed operating openly in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect. Throughout the war, the role of Hamas’ police force — and Israel’s decision to target it as part of the campaign to dismantle Hamas — was a point of dispute internationally. Israel has viewed the force as an armed terrorist unit, while some countries have argued it is responsible for maintaining order and securing humanitarian aid distribution, despite widespread looting by Hamas itself.

It remains unclear whether Israel would agree to the integration of tens of thousands of Hamas terrorists who held administrative roles under the group’s rule. Israeli political and military leaders have consistently ruled out incorporating Hamas police into any future governing framework. One of Israel’s stated goals of the war, alongside the return of hostages, was to eliminate Hamas’ military and governing capabilities, and Hamas police officers were repeatedly targeted in an effort to ensure no armed Hamas force remains in Gaza.

The dispute over Hamas’ future role underscores deep gaps between Israel and the terrorist group, even as U.S. President Donald Trump and his advisers push forward with implementation of the ceasefire. Last week, Trump formally announced the establishment of a Board of Peace, which he will chair, at a ceremony during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. World leaders who agreed to participate were invited to join the body, which is tasked with overseeing the ceasefire and coordinating Gaza’s reconstruction.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Reuters that the group is ready to hand over control of Gaza to the technocratic government “immediately.” On the proposed integration of 40,000 Hamas operatives, Qassem said Hamas is confident the committee will recognize that “trained staff will benefit it and will not violate the rights of those who worked in the previous administration.”

The four sources said Hamas is open to allowing the committee to rebuild government ministries and to sending some employees into retirement but warned that “mass layoffs would risk chaos.” A Hamas official said the technocratic prime minister, Ali Shaath, has not yet met with senior Hamas leaders to discuss the transfer of power.

A Palestinian official said another unresolved issue is whether the technocratic government’s interior minister, Sami Nisman, would be able to carry out his duties in dealing with terrorist groups in Gaza. A senior figure in one such group said last week that there is an “unresolved problem” regarding Nisman, who was previously sentenced to prison in Gaza over his alleged involvement in the killing of Islamic Jihad members while serving in the Palestinian intelligence services.

Disarmament? Hamas seeks negotiations on a Palestinian state

Speaking in the Knesset late Monday after the return of the last deceased Israeli hostage, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the next phase of the ceasefire “is not reconstruction, but the demilitarization of Gaza and the disarming of Hamas,” a central issue in negotiations with the terrorist group.

Hamas is believed to possess at least several thousand small arms and several hundred rockets. While the group has agreed in principle to discuss disarmament with other Palestinian factions and mediators, two Hamas officials told Reuters that neither Washington nor the mediators have presented a concrete proposal.