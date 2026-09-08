Herzog slams UK trade ban as ‘gross interference’; London urges allies to join sanctions

President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday urged Britain and other governments to halt plans for sanctions against Israel over its policies in the West Bank , calling the expected measures a “grave miscalculation” and “gross interference” in Israel’s democratic election.

“Later today, we expect to see headlines announcing certain British trade sanctions on Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria, and other nations may join,” Herzog said at an event marking 30 years of Israeli participation in the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation program. “If this happens, I believe it will prove to be a grave miscalculation, a decision that will fall on the wrong side of history.”

Herzog rejects UK settlement trade ban, warns it would be ‘gross interference’ in Israeli election ( Video: Alon Fargo )

According to information received by senior Israeli officials, Britain is seeking to persuade other countries to join the measures, with France considered among the governments that could follow London’s lead.

Herzog argued that imposing sanctions in the run-up to Israel’s election would amount to direct foreign interference. “In the current context, it would be a gross interference in the democratic elections of a sovereign nation. And it will serve no one,” he said.

He also warned that restrictions targeting settlements could hurt Palestinians employed by Israeli businesses. “It will directly harm, unfortunately, Palestinians, robbing them of business and employment,” Herzog said. “And, ultimately, it will undermine the interests and national security of freedom-loving nations.”

“Sanctions are not a solution. Dialogue is,” he added. “I say to all foreign governments: Stop! Step away from the dead-end of sanctions and boycotts. And turn toward constructive dialogue and toward cooperation.”

Britain is expected to announce measures later Tuesday targeting trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Bloomberg reported that British diplomats have told their American counterparts that the measures being prepared at this stage are largely symbolic and are not expected to have a significant impact on Britain’s broader trade or security relationship with Israel. According to the report, London has also been working diplomatically to limit potential friction with the Trump administration over the move.

The New York Times reported Monday that Britain was preparing what officials described as broad economic restrictions targeting Israeli settlements, including a ban on goods produced there and possible sanctions against companies involved in settlement construction.

British officials have also considered personal sanctions against individual Israelis and restrictions involving goods originating in east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, although it remains unclear which measures will be included in the final package. Israel does not currently expect a major expansion of Britain’s restrictions on arms sales.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband ( Photo: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja )

London has described the emerging policy as part of a broader “reset” toward Israeli settlements. British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has said his government is examining measures aimed at preventing trade with settlements.

Israeli officials are waiting to see whether Britain confines the measures to economic activity connected to settlements or also imposes sanctions on specific individuals. Officials assess that the European Union is less enthusiastic about taking such steps immediately before Israel’s election, partly out of concern that they could strengthen Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu politically.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar warned last week that Israel would retaliate if London moved ahead.

“If Britain acts against the State of Israel, the State of Israel will act against Britain,” Sa’ar told ynet last week, referring to possible British measures linked to Israel’s advancement of construction plans in the E1 area.

Herzog, however, framed his appeal more broadly, urging foreign governments to abandon sanctions and boycotts altogether in favor of engagement.