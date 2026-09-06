Israeli security forces uncovered a rocket during a counterterrorism operation in the Aqraba area of the West Bank, where they also arrested a 10-member Hamas cell allegedly working to advance attacks against Israeli civilians .

The operation was carried out Sunday by the Shin Bet, IDF and Yamam, the Israel Police’s elite counterterrorism unit.

Israeli forces uncover rocket during raid on Hamas cell in West Bank ( Photo: Israel Police )

According to the security agencies, the rocket was found without a launcher and was dismantled at the scene.

During the same operation, forces arrested 10 Hamas operatives. Authorities said the cell had been working to advance attacks against Israelis.

Following questioning, one of the suspects revealed the location of a weapons cache containing an M16 rifle and a large quantity of explosives intended for the production of explosive devices.

The weapons and explosives were also dismantled at the scene.